Route 130 Broadway Boulevard Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Pitcairn, Monroeville and Trafford Boroughs

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 130 (Broadway Boulevard) in Pitcairn, Monroeville and Trafford Boroughs, Allegheny County will begin Monday, February 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating restrictions will occur on Broadway Boulevard between Second Street and Haymaker Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 30 as crews construct ADA curb ramps. Traffic will be maintained in each direction while work occurs.

Liberoni Incorporated will perform the work.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone's responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

