I-76 East to Close Monday Night at Belmont Avenue for Message Sign Installation in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA - Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed and detoured at the Belmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 338) in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County on Monday, February 21, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for installation of an electronic message sign under a project to rehabilitate the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Approaching the work area, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, then exit at the Belmont Avenue off-ramp and re-enter the expressway at the adjacent on-ramp back to eastbound I-76. The Pennsylvania State Police will control traffic through the intersection at the base of the ramps.

In addition, lane closures and traffic slowdowns may occur on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for construction on the viaduct.

The U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) periodic lane restrictions may occur:

Southbound, Mondays through Fridays, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound, Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor is wrapping up rehabilitation and redecking of the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct. Construction is expected to shift to the northbound side of the structure in late February.

The project, which is expected to be completed in spring 2024, also includes installation of electronic message signs and other Intelligent Transportation System components on I-76 and other regional arteries.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $91.8 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation Project website.

