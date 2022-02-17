Power Tools Market size is expected to reach US$ 51.2 Bn by 2031
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power tools market is expanding at a significant rate on the back of consumer inclination towards cordless power tools. This is anticipated to remain the key defining factor in the power tool market. The global power tools market size is expected to reach US$ 33.36 Bn in 2021. Increasing sales of cordless power tools will drive growth in the power tools demand by 5.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.
The demand is expected to soar as construction activities surge around the world. According to FMI, construction applications will account for maximum sales in the market through the forecast period. Besides this, the rising trend of do-it-yourself activities will fuel sales opportunities for the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global economy.
Resulting in manufacturing plants shutdowns, coupled with supply chain disruptions owing to nationwide lockdowns across the globe, subsequently resulting in the plunge in the power tools market growth. However, the market is expected to recover sharply as the economic activities resume post the containment of pandemic. Manufacturers are focusing on scaling up their production capabilities with improved production rate creating positive prospected for the power tools market growth.
Key Takeaways of Global Power tool Market Study
• Power tools market will exhibit growth of 0.2% in 2021 over 2020 to reach 4,3%
• Overall outlook remains positive as FMI forecasts the market to rise at ~5.1% between 2021 and 2031.
• U.S. is expected to spearhead growth in North America, accounting for over 62% of overall share in the region in 2021
• U.K. is expected to exhibit 4.6% year-on-year growth between 2021 and 2031
• Outlook for Italy and France is expected to remain positive over the forecast period
“The power tools market is witnessing a strong growth trend, attributing to increasing demand from various end use industries. Key industry participants are focusing on developing partnerships with regional distributors in order to gain a competitive advantage in the evolving global market. To comply with the advent of online sales channel, adoption of e-commerce will create extensive opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.” says FMI analyst.
Global Power tool Market Competitive Landscape
The global power tools market is highly competitive market owing to presence large number of global and regional players operating in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development for innovative improvements in their product portfolio, expansion in untapped markets coupled with developing their business via e-commerce platforms to gain competitive edge. Some of the leading manufacturers of power tool market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Makita Corporation, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Koki Holding, Co., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Apex Tools, Hilti Corporation, Snap-on Incorporated, among others.
