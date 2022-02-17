National Drug Screening, Inc., Announces 2022 Live Training Webinar Schedule

National Drug Screening, a nationwide drug-testing service provider in all 50 states, has released a 2022 webinar training schedule to help employers.

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Drug Screening (NDS), a Melbourne, Fla.-based company offering drug-testing services in all 50 states, has released a 2022 webinar training schedule to help employers build and maintain drug-free work environments that reduce their liability, help them attract and retain better employees and improve workplace safety.Each of NDS’ live training will convene three times this year on an array of topics, including:· Designated Employer Training (DER)· Third-Party Administrator (TPA) and Random Program Management Training· Department of Transportation (DOT) Urine Specimen Collector Training· Supervisor Training—Reasonable Suspicion· DOT Collector Best Practices and How-to Review· Starting a Drug Testing BusinessFor a complete schedule of NDS webinars, visit our website at Training & Consulting.For learners who prefer to move at their own pace and on their own schedule, NDS offers self-guided, online training that participants can complete from the comfort of their home or office. For more details about these options, visit MyDrugTestTraining.com.A quick-hit look at some of NDS’ professional training:Designated Employer Training (DER)This is for the person in charge of your company’s drug and alcohol testing program. DER is specifically required for DOT-regulated companies, including the federal department’s six agencies: Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Federal Aviation Administration, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, Federal Railroad Administration, Federal Transit Administration, and United States Coast Guard. If you are managing a DOT-regulated drug-testing program, this webinar training is for you. All attendees will receive a certificate of completion.Third-Party Administrator and Random Program Management TrainingThis training is for the third-party administrator (TPA) who provides drug and alcohol testing programs for employers. The TPA or Consortium/Third Party Administrator ( C/TPA) must be knowledgeable about regulations, consortium programs, industry standards, and best practices to be able to assist employers with program management. This training also will benefit those planning to start a drug and alcohol testing business.DOT Urine Specimen Collector TrainingAre you looking to become a mobile drug-testing collector? Are you employed by a facility and need your urine-specimen-collector training and certification? Do you need your five-year refresher training required by DOT? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this training is for you. To be qualified as a DOT urine-specimen collector, you must receive training on all steps necessary to complete a collection properly and on how to deal with problem collections. You also need to complete demonstrations of proficiency, which, in the drug-testing industry are often called the “five mock collections.” This training does not include the five mock collections, but they are available through this link: order remote mock collections. If you are looking for a Train-the-Trainer program for DOT urine collections, this is a custom program with information at Train the Trainer.All attendees for our DOT Urine Specimen Collector Training will receive a certificate. Once they complete the mock collections, they will be eligible to perform DOT specimen collections.Supervisor Training—Reasonable SuspicionThis training teaches supervisors how to make reasonable suspicion determinations when an employee might be using drugs or alcohol in the workplace. For DOT-regulated employers, this training is required. For non-DOT employers, this training is highly recommended, and completion is a best practice. This training is all about safety. Employees using drugs or alcohol at work are safety risks and must be removed from the workplace and given a reasonable suspicion drug and alcohol test. Supervisors must be knowledgeable and comfortable with this process. This training meets the DOT requirements for the one hour of drug information and one hour of alcohol information for supervisor training. All attendees will receive certificates of completion. DOT agencies suggest this training be repeated regularly. It is recommended that supervisors take this training every two or three years.DOT Collector Best Practices and How-to ReviewThis is a refresher for collectors who are already certified. Using real-life experiences in the collection process, this course covers best practices for handling different types of collections and for addressing problem collections when they arise. When there is a botched collection, NDS nearly always finds the collector did not retain some of the initial training. Avoid problems with collections that could lead to a potential lawsuit, requiring you to attend depositions and a court trial. You can avoid making mistakes in the collection process by attending this training. All attendees receive a certificate of completion. If you are a new collector, you should complete DOT Urine Specimen Collector Training before taking this course.Starting a Drug Testing BusinessThis is our most requested webinar. If planning to start a drug testing business or a mobile collector business, this training is for you. Learn from NDS President Joe Reilly, one of the most sought-after presenters in the drug-testing industry, the ins and outs of launching a drug testing business.This workshop is an introduction to the industry. It covers business rudiments and licenses, facilities, needed equipment, and tips for finding vendors and clients. Learn how to set up your business, what items to sell, what markets to look for, what training you need, and much more. Get direct counsel on what to do and what not to do. Receive answers to the top 10 inquiries posed by those considering a new drug-testing business.About National Drug ScreeningNational Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, drug-free workplace policy development and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides Medical Review Officer (MRO) services, software and training to assist other drug testing service providers.To learn more about National Drug Screening, Inc., please visit our Web Site or contact Tom Fulmer at (321) 622-2040.