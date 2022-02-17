Fit For A Queen Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location with Miss USA 2020
The first Black-owned prom & pageant store in Atlanta honors their sixth anniversary on February 22nd
Our mission has always been to make everyone who puts on one of our gowns to feel as beautiful as they are.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit For A Queen, Atlanta’s first Black-owned prom & pageant store, is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their new location on Tuesday, February 22 from 4:00pm - 7:30pm. The event will be held at Fit For A Queen’s new Midtown location (805 Peachtree Street NE, Suite B, Atlanta GA 30308). The event is open to the public and media, and refreshments will be served.
— Lady Aisha Danzy, Founder & Owner of Fit For A Queen
“Our mission has always been to make everyone who puts on one of our gowns to feel as beautiful as they are,” said Lady Aisha Danzy, Founder & Owner of Fit For A Queen. “This ribbon cutting is a way to celebrate the entire Atlanta community which has supported us since we opened our doors at our original location in 2015.”
The ribbon cutting will feature special guest, Asya Branch - Miss USA 2020, as well as many of the Miss Georgia USA contestants who are aiming to become the next Miss USA during the Miss Georgia USA Pageant later in the week.
“It is an honor to be attending the grand opening of Atlanta’s first Black-owned prom and pageant store,” said Asya Branch, Miss USA 2020. “Being from the South, it is exciting to support growing companies like Fit For A Queen that help make all women feel like royalty and allow the pageant industry to continue to flourish.”
The new location is a two-story, 4,400 square foot facility. The previous location was less than 1,000 square feet with limited parking. The Midtown location will allow them to serve more clients, and for their brand to continue their impressive growth.
# # #
Fit For A Queen of Atlanta LLC was established in 2015 by Lady Aisha Danzy. Danzy has traveled throughout the United States and across international borders to handpick each gown, creating the exclusive Fit for a Queen Collection. Fit for A Queen of Atlanta offers custom-made and designer gowns for prom, pageant, and formal occasions for all sizes. Fit For A Queen is the only pageant, prom, and formal gown store in Atlanta to offer custom made gowns.
To learn more about Fit For A Queen please visit www.gownsfitforaqueen.com
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 407-592-9259
email us here