United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market to Garner Revenue of USD 7960.18 Million, USD 828.50 Million, and USD 526.68 Million respectively by 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the value (in current USD) added by the manufacturing industry in the United States, and Mexico reached USD 2.342 Trillion and USD 219.88 Billion respectively in the year 2019. Moreover, in Canada, it reached USD 159.724 Billion in the year 2017. On the other hand, according to the statistics by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), an association representing 14000 member companies in the United States, stated that the manufacturing output in the country increased from USD 1702.14 Billion in the year 2009 to USD 2334.6 Billion in the year 2018.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market : Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030” which provides a detailed analysis on the regulatory landscape, risk analysis of the industry, along with the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. Besides this, the report also covers the comparative analysis of the key market players, along with their business strategies.

In the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the manufacturing industry is witnessing a surge in growth. The growing manufacturing industry is also driving the need for energy and is also one of the most demanding areas where constant energy supply is required. For instance, according to the statistics by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the total final consumption (TFC) of energy amongst the industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in the year 2018 was 276582.0 ktoe, 45839.0 ktoe, and 37344.0 ktoe respectively. As a result, there is a growing need amongst the industries to adopt energy-efficient machines, such as air compressors, which is expected to drive the growth of the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market in the coming years.

The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 4.90%, 3.50%, and 4.10% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. The market in these countries is further estimated to generate a revenue of USD 7960.18 Million, USD 828.50 Million, and USD 526.68 Million respectively by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 4933.65 Million, USD 587.34 Million, and USD 352.40 Million respectively in the year 2020. The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing use of air compressors by oil and gas extraction industries, backed by their increasing capital expenditures, followed by the increasing trade on air compressors in these countries. According to the statistics by Statistics Canada, capital expenditures made by the oil and gas extraction industries in Canada increased from USD 3866 Million in the 2nd quarter of 2020 to USD 5659 Million in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Moreover, according to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), the value of exports of portable air compressors in the United States reached USD 125266 Thousand in the year 2018, while in Canada, the value of exports grew from USD 3398 Thousand in the year 2017 to USD 6606 in the year 2020.

Besides this, the growing production and sales of vehicles in these countries, and the rising use of air compressors in vehicles, is also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to the statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of vehicles in the USA, Canada, and Mexico increased from 5709431 units, 1490482 units, and 1561052 units respectively in the year 2009 to 11297911 units, 2025794 units, and 4100770 units respectively in the year 2018.

The United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market is segmented on the basis of pressure into 0 bar – 20 bar, 20 bar – 100 bar, and above 100 bar. Amongst all these segments, the 0 bar – 20 bar segment in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico generated the largest revenue of USD 3549.57 Million, USD 410.44 Million, and USD 249.99 Million respectively in the year 2020, and is further expected to touch USD 5850.73 Million, USD 597.35 Million, and USD 387.64 Million respectively by the end of 2030, by growing with the highest CAGR of 5.12%, 3.82%, and 4.48% respectively during the forecast period.

The United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market is further segmented on the basis of output power into 50kW – 100kW, 100kW – 250kW, 250kW – 500kW, and above 500kW. Amongst all these segments, the 100kW – 250kW segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1903.36 Million, USD 233.06 Million, and USD 132.43 Million respectively in the year 2020 in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico, and is further projected to generate USD 3422.88 Million, USD 356.25 Million, and USD 221.21 Million respectively by the end of 2030, by growing with the highest CAGR of 6.04%, 4.34%, and 5.26% respectively during the forecast period.

The United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market is also segmented on the basis of category, product type, seal type, and by end-use industry.

United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market, Segmentation by Category

Portable

Stationary

United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Segmentation by Product Type

Positive Displacement Rotary Compressor Scroll Type Rotary Sliding Vane Type Rotary Helical Screw Type Others Reciprocating Compressor Single Stage Two Stages Diaphragm Type Rocking Piston Type

Dynamic Displacement Compressor Axial Compressor Centrifugal Compressor



United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Segmentation by Seal Type

Lubricated (Wet Air Compressor)

Oil Free (Dry Air Compressor)

United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Power Generation

Household Appliances

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Semiconductors & Electronics

Manufacturing Medical Devices Manufacturing Primary Metals Manufacturing Chemical Manufacturing Plastic & Rubber Manufacturing Pulp & Paper Production Textile Manufacturing Discrete Parts Manufacturing

Construction Building Construction Non-Building Construction

Healthcare

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market that are included in our report are Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Elliott Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Sullair, LLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Quincy Compressor LLC, Curtis-Toledo, Inc., Saylor-Beall Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, MAT Industries, LLC (Campbell Hausfeld), Sullivan-Palatek Inc., Chicago Pneumatic, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Werther International, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bobcat Company, ELGi EQUIPMENTS LTD., and others.

