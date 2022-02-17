Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation February Webinar to Focus on Implications for Research and Regulatory Science

Cassandra Taylor, Ph.D., joined FDA in December 2014 as a primary BRT reviewer and has evaluated over 100 botanical drug submissions from all CDER’s clinical divisions, with a focus on reviewing cannabis submissions.

Dan Mellon, Ph.D., began his career at FDA as a Pharmacology Toxicology Reviewer in the Division of Anesthetics, Critical Care, and Addiction Drug Products in 2001. He is currently the Deputy Director for the Division of Pharmacology Toxicology for Neuroscience.