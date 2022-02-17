Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation February Webinar to Focus on Implications for Research and Regulatory Science
Next CFCR Event Scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. EST.WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) announced today the fifth installment of their monthly web series. February’s virtual conversation, entitled The Endocannabinoid System: Implications for Research and Regulatory Science, is designed to educate the public, policy makers, and industry about the research and regulatory science surrounding the endocannabinoid system – including the cannabis-derived products that impact the human body and their current and potential future use when infused into everything from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics.
Moderated by CFCR’s Executive Director Sarah A. Chase along with Council Advisory Board Member Jack Jacobson, a cannabis, energy and education practices advisor for Thompson Coburn LLC, the panel will consist of FDA Scientists Cassandra Taylor, Ph.D. and Dan Mellon, Ph.D., Dr. Vicki Seyfert-Margolis, Chairwoman of CFCR’s Science and Regulatory Affairs Committee, molecular geneticist Dr. Reggie Gaudino, also a member of that same committee and Mara Gordon, co-founder of Aunt Zelda’s, a pioneering, data-driven developer of cannabis-based plant medicines.
Offering in-depth subject knowledge of the still under-studied and often misunderstood endocannabinoid system, each of the three panelists will bring a uniquely varied area of expertise from molecular genetics, immunology, and patient advocacy. This webinar will help to unpack some of the complexity surrounding the long-term considerations for researchers and regulators.
The event will take place over WebEx Video Conference, Thursday, February 24, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. EST.
With roughly 125 monthly listeners already since debuting last September, CFCR has explored various facets of the cannabis industry in their monthly webinar series – including the regulatory impacts of a groundbreaking CBD study, as well as Federal and state cannabis policies.
Ongoing webinars will take place on the second or third Thursday of every month (depending on holidays), each to spotlight a wide range of industry professionals and focus on preparing to regulate and regulating today’s legal cannabis molecules and products. These virtual sessions can be viewed on WebEx. Each webinar will consist of a 40-minute interactive conversation followed by approximately 20-minutes of moderated audience Q&A for a total run-time of approximately one hour.
Speaker Profiles for the February 24 Webinar:
Cassandra Taylor, Ph.D., Chemist, US Food and Drug Administration
Cassandra Taylor, Ph.D. is a Chemist at U.S. Food and Drug Administration within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and is a member of the Botanical Review Team (BRT) which resides within the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ). BRT collectively serves as an expert resource for CDER on all botanical issues. Dr. Taylor received her B.S. in Chemistry with a minor in Forensics from St. Francis University in Loretto, PA (2005), and her Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Maryland in College Park, MD (2014).
Dan Mellon, Ph.D., Director of Pharmacology/Toxicology, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Dr. Mellon holds the lengthy title of Deputy Director for the Division of Pharmacology/Toxicology for Neuroscience and Pharmacology Toxicology Supervisor supporting the Division of Anesthesiology, Addiction Medicine, and Pain Medicine Office of New Drug Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Vicki Seyfert-Margolis, Chairwoman, CFCR Science & Regulatory Affairs Committee
Vicki Seyfert-Margolis, Ph.D. founded My Own Med in January 2013, based on over two years of work on a database, web and mobile application platform technology for family-based co-management of health. Previously, Vicki was the Senior Advisor for Science Innovation and Policy in the Office of the Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration. While at the FDA, she oversaw the development and execution of an agency wide strategic plan for regulatory science.
Dr. Reggie Gaudino, Science & Regulatory Affairs Committee
Dr. Reggie Gaudino is a molecular geneticist focused on biochemical networks in plant phytochemistry. After finishing his PhD in molecular genetics at the University of Buffalo in New York, investigating the biochemistry of transcription initiation and termination in E.coli, he started his postdoc at Washington University in St. Louis investigating control of gene expression, including showing specific Cytokinin responsive RNA Polymerase I transcription initiation in isolated A.thaliana nuclei.
During a particularly austere funding period in the mid-nineties Dr. Gaudino, pursued a legal path to incorporate biotechnology with intellectual property - having been involved in many incarnations of recombinant DNA technologies, DNA sequencing, RNA analysis, in vitro promoter analysis and codon optimization for reporter gene systems in organisms ranging from bacteria to plants. Dr. Gaudino spent the next 22 years working as a patent scientist or Patent Agent with a number of national law firms, and was the Lead Scientist on the Litigation support team in an early, highly publicized, plant biotechnology patent litigation.
Mara Gordon, Co-Founder, Aunt Zelda’s
Mara Gordon is a cannabis advocate, entrepreneur, and researcher. She has harnessed her background as a process engineer to create therapeutic dosing regimens for thousands of patients around the world, drastically improving their health, quality of life and longevity. Mara openly shares her knowledge about the therapeutic benefits of the cannabis plant – whether consulting with medical teams, through TEDx Talks or calling out hyperbole in the industry about which she cares so deeply.
To register for this CFCR’s webinar series, please visit: https://www.uscfcr.org/events. For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org.
ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
