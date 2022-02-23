LingPerfect Translations Receives Disability-Owned Business Enterprise Certification
Achievement Puts Translation Provider at Forefront of Supplier Diversity Programs
Our DOBE certification means we are part of a group that is overcoming any obstacle in the way to success. A way of proving every 'disadvantage' can be turned into an advantage.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations is proud to announce that it has received the Disability-Owned Business Enterprise certification. A disability-owned business enterprise is a for-profit business at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by a person with a disability. The DOBE certification is a Nationally Recognized Certification, including The Billion Dollar Roundtable.
— Wadii El Maroudi, VP of Sales at LingPerfect
This certification confirms that LingPerfect meets or exceeds the diversity, ownership, and control criteria by individuals with disabilities. With DOBE, LingPerfect has also become part of the Supplier Diversity Program. But more importantly, this important milestone confirms the leading translation and localization provider’s pledge to provide equal opportunity in all areas of its business dealings and continue its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
About LingPerfect:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.
