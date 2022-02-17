Ckrowd, Africa’s Premium Content Streaming Platform, Announces New Board Members, Katherine McVicker & Adeleye Fabusoro

Enjoy exclusive African content from your favourite African content creators.

Appointments will strengthen Ckrowd’s role as an innovator in the culture, entertainment, and technology space to inspire change, revenue growth across Africa.

LAGOS, MA, NIGERIA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the appointments of Katherine McVicker and Adeleye Fabusoro, the Ckrowd Board will be expanded to 10 advisors. Faburoso has also been officially appointed as a venture partner of the company.

McVicker and Faburoso will provide independent advice, strategic insight, foresight, support, and scrutiny for the company’s growth. Both have backgrounds in the music and entertainment sectors, bringing an impressive array of expertise in guiding Ckrowd to deliver its strategic objectives and implement new strategies to boost productivity and serve the global creators and digital economy.

Kayode Adebayo, CEO of Ckrowd said: “Our goal is to build a formidable global team with capacity and experience around solving problems that talents face day to day in their career, the major ones being how to monetize their talents, knowing who exactly their consumers are and understanding how to cater for them at scale. So, I’m delighted to welcome these two experts to the Ckrowd Board. They join us at an exciting and important time as we launch new technology tools and strategies that start to transform how we work and serve creators across the different creative disciplines. Each brings a wealth of experience from careers in innovation, music, law, entertainment and digital publishing – all critical elements of our future work. I look forward to working with them in the coming weeks and months.”

Katherine McVicker is the founder and director of Music Works International, and co-founder of Cultural Connections of Africa (CCA). In her 30-year career as an agent, specializing in jazz and world music, she’s helped to develop the international careers of a wide range of artists, including Norah Jones, Richard Bona, Lizz Wright, Wayne Shorter, Joshua Redman, Branford Marsalis, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Because of her work across the globe, she brings experience in working with arts professionals in many cultures and has successfully built partnerships and networks in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Speaking on the appointment, she said: “I’m honored and excited to be on the Advisory Board for Ckrowd. The Ckrowd platform is at the forefront of streaming initiatives. In addition to providing unique content to Africans at home, the plan to go global and reach the diaspora of Africans and other Afro-descendant groups living in other parts of the world offers endless opportunities to grow and succeed. The focus on allowing artists to monetize their content also helps to address one of the major inequities in today’s digital market and evens the playing field for creatives to be treated fairly. Bravo, Ckrowd!”

Adeleye Fabusoro is one of the biggest indigenous language content creators for Africa Magic on DSTV. He is a consummate business executive and serial entrepreneur with a specific focus on media and creatives. Armed with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre Arts B.A. (Hons), an M.B.A. With a focus on strategic management & marketing as well as a certificate in filmmaking from the prestigious New York Film Academy, he runs Rare Edge Media, a multimedia content production organization where he churns out flagship content, especially in the indigenous Yoruba language.

“Ckrowd is the next oil for content creators. It gives you the flexibility and capability to determine your income. Ckrowd will create a closer affinity between the content creator and fans. Importantly it is global. This is the time for Africa,” Fabusoro said.

These appointments will contribute to Ckrowd’s key focus on making an impact that matters in the communities in which it operates and strengthening the role of innovation, culture, entertainment, and technology amongst content creators to inspire change, revenue growth, and profile’s creativity, especially in lower-middle-income countries.

