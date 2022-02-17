Latin America Animal Feed Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast 2026

Latin America Animal Feed Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Animal Feed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Animal feed is an edible material made with high nutritional products, such as hay, silage, legumes, and sprouted grains, for maintaining the healthy growth of livestock and poultry. It is a rich source of minerals, protein, fibers, acidifiers, enzymes, antioxidants, antibiotics, and carbohydrates. It is widely used across Latin America to improve life processes and maintain muscular activity among domestic animals, aquatic animals, ruminants, and swine.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Latin America Animal Feed Market Trends:

In recent years, the cases of lifestyle-related metabolic diseases, such as obesity, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes mellitus, have increased in animals of the Latin American region. As these diseases can be transmitted to human beings, the increasing consumption of meat and other animal products and the rising awareness of food safety represents one of the key factors driving the market in the region. Apart from this, the growing consumer awareness about genetically modified organisms (GMO) is catalyzing the demand for healthier foods, which, in turn, is significantly influencing the adoption of non-GMO animal feed across the region.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-animal-feed-market/requestsample

Latin America Animal Feed Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agrosuper S.A., BRF S.A., Cooperativa Central Aurora Alimentos, JBS S.A, Goncalves Tortola S.A., Grupo Pilar S.A., Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Italcol S.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, type, livestock, raw material, production system.

Breakup by Type:

Fodder

Forage

Compound Feed

Breakup by Livestock:

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Cattle

Poultry

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Soya

Canola

Rendered Meal

Others

Breakup by Production System:

Integrated

Commercial Mills

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3AUdpz2

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Blackstrap Molasses Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vutGtA

Batter and Breader Premixes Market Report: https://bit.ly/3DXy8U6

Mango Butter Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sKRnOH

GCC Dairy Market Report: https://bit.ly/2XbMlxa

UAE Camel Dairy Market Report: https://bit.ly/2VH2BFK

North America Hemp Market Report: https://bit.ly/3AgXpIf

India Sports Nutrition Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xdQw8E

GCC Sports Nutrition Market Report: https://bit.ly/3AjC3dc

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.