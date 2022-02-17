Global Cannabis Extract Market to Surpass US$ 38,528.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cannabis extract market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,738.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cannabis Extract Market:

The key players operating in the market are focusing on formulating new product offerings infused with cannabidiol (CBD) oil to provide consumers with easy access. For instance, in February 2020, Colgate, an American brand principally used for oral hygiene products, acquired Hello Product, LLC, a company that provides personal care products, and launched a series of CBD oral care brands. The company aims to provide consumers with a series of efficient products to improve their daily life.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global cannabis extract market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in August 2019, Exactus, Inc., manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, acquired Green Goddess Extracts, a contract manufacturer and formulator of hemp and vape products based in Florida, U.S. The acquisition will help expand Exactus, Inc.'s manufacturing capabilities.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cannabis extract market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing product approvals and launches. For instance, in June 2019, Pure CBD Factory, an online pharmacy for cannabis medical products, announced the launch of Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream used to help to ease pain. All products are organically produced and are Non-GMO certified according to the firm. This release aims to meet the growing global demand for CBD oil.

Among extraction method, solvent-based segment holds a dominant position in the global cannabis extract market due to the high popularity, efficiency, and effectiveness of solvent-based cannabis extraction methods.

Among region, North America is expected to dominate the global cannabis extract market over the forecast period. Favorable regulations for CBD usage, increasing awareness, adoption of cannabis extract products, growing consumer preference, and a rise in the number of manufacturers are some of the factors expected to drive market growth in the region. For instance, California was the main market for CBD (cannabidiol) in the U.S. in 2019, with estimated sales of 730 million U.S. dollars. The top three are Florida and New York along with California, with sales of approximately US$ 290 million and US$ 215 million, respectively.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cannabis extract market include Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., MedMen, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Organigram Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cannabis extract Market, By Product:

Oils Tinctures



Global Cannabis extract Market, By Extract Type:

Full Spectrum Extracts Cannabis Isolates



Global Cannabis extract Market, By Extraction Method:

Solvent Based Non-Solvent Based



Global Cannabis extract Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Cannabis extract Market, By Region: North America



By Country



U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







