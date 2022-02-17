Outdoor LED Displays Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028 | Barco N.V., EKTA

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Outdoor LED Displays Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"

The global outdoor LED displays market was valued for US$ 10,982.1 Mn in 2019 is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period

The report on the Outdoor LED Displays market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Outdoor LED Displays Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Outdoor LED Displays Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Outdoor LED Displays Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Company Profiles

• LG Electronics Inc. * (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

• Barco N.V.

• Galaxia Electronics

• Daktronics Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Data Display Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• EKTA Ltd.

• Electronic Displays Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd.

• Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

• Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

“*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Outdoor LED Displays market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Outdoor LED Displays Market, By Mounted Technology

• Individually Mounted

• Surface Mounted

Global Outdoor LED Displays Market , By Display Color

• Monochrome

• Tri-color

• Full Color

Global Outdoor LED Displays Market , By Application

• LED Billboards

• Perimeter LED Boards

• LED Mobile Screen

• 1 to 30 sq. m.

• 31 to 60 sq. m.

• 61 and above sq. m.

• LED Traffic Lights

• LED Video Walls

• Indoor Modular Screens

• Outdoor Modular Screens

• Other LED Matrix Displays

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Outdoor LED Displays Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

To Dissect and Study the Global Outdoor LED Displays Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2013-2017) And Forecast (2021-2026);

Focuses on The Key Outdoor LED Displays Manufacturers, To Study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Share and Development Plans in Future.

Focuses on The Global Key Manufacturers, To Define, Describe and Dissect the Market Competition Landscape, Swot Analysis.

To Define, Describe and Forecast the Request by Type, Operation and Region.

To Dissect the Global and Crucial Regions Request Implicit and Advantage, Occasion and Challenge, Conditions and Pitfalls.

To Identify Significant Trends and Factors Driving or Inhibiting the Request Growth.

To Dissect the Openings in The Request for Stakeholders by Relating the High Growth Parts.

To Strategically Dissect Each Submarket with Respect to Individual Growth Trend and Their Donation to The Request

To Dissect Competitive Developments Similar as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Accessions in The Request

