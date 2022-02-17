Aerosol Delivery Devices Market – Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Aerosol Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 60.14 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

Aerosol delivery devices are handheld, portable drug delivery devices used in treating respiratory disorders, such as asthma, obstructive lung diseases, pulmonary infections and arterial hypertension, and cystic fibrosis. They aid in lessening dosage requirements, reducing systemic adverse effects, and improving the ability of patients to self-administer medication. At present, due to the advent of novel macromolecular medications, smart aerosol delivery devices are finding extensive application in non-respiratory conditions, such as analgesia, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Aerosol Delivery Devices Market Trends:

The rising air pollution levels globally due to rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing the risk of developing respiratory disorders, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that leads to acute respiratory infections among patients is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the leading market players are developing novel aerosol delivery devices that help treat lung infection and chronic inflammation and enhance airway clearance in patients with cystic fibrosis. This, in confluence with the rising demand for personalized drug therapy and the escalating use of online channels for buying medical supplies, is anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Global Aerosol Delivery Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Aerogen, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Metall Zug AG, Recipharm AB (publ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Vectura Group plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Dry Powder Inhalers

Single Dose Inhalers

Multi Dose Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Conventional Pressurized Inhalers

Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Jet Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizers

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizers

Breakup by Application:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis

Non-Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Analgesia

Parkinson’s Disease

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

