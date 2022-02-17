Submit Release
NFT & Blockchain powered MOBA game, Kitsumon Announces Successful Presale

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitsumon has today announced their successful INO pre-sale results which occurred between Monday 10th January 2022 to Wednesday 9th February of 2022, taking place over a variety of highly rated and respectable launchpads, including CyberFi, YAY Games, 0xBull, Synapse, GameStation, NFTStars and Swappable.


During the pre-sale a total of $1.5m worth of NFTs were sold. With the sale of over 11,487 Mystery NFT Boxes! Thursday 10th February was the big day that owners of mystery boxes were able to begin revealing what they had obtained. Dubbed #KitsuReveal, it was also accompanied by a very lucrative Gleam campaign, still ongoing until the 24th of February, encouraging people who had obtained mystery boxes to enter a video entry based competition.

Following the pre-sale, James Kirkby, CTO of Kitsumon said:

"I am overwhelmed and proud with the results of the INO pre-sale that we have completed. Showcasing the strength of our team and the belief projected towards us from both our launchpad partners as well as the community we are building worldwide!

This is just the start with so much still to come! But a massive thank you to everyone involved and those out there that are being a part of something truly unique and special".

These comments and the pre-sale itself also come after the TGE of the $KMC token back in December of 2021. Showing clearly the upward trajectory path the project is going. With Kitsumon now well into the Public Auction phase of their NFT where anyone can bid with $KMC to bid on their favorite Kitu's, with some of the rarest NFTs selling at over 4.5x the floor price! The overall results will be presented after the conclusion of the Public Marketplace sale on the 24th of February.

Stay connected to Kitsumon for further updates including the highly anticipated egg hatch event coming soon via the below socials:

Twitter - Telegram - Discord - Linktree 


Contact:
Simon Buckingham
Head of Marketing
marketing (at) kitsumon.com

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


