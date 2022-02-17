The NCIDC Announces Oak City Dermatology as New Collaboration Member
The NCIDC is the largest clinically integrated network of independent dermatologists in the state that offers access to high-value dermatologists
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration is delighted to have the renowned Dr. Haque join 25 other dermatologic clinicians that are known and trusted in the Triangle area.”CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCIDC announces yet another prestigious independent dermatology practice has joined the North Carolina Independent Collaboration.
— Parker Eales, Administrator of the NCIDC
Oak City Dermatology provides medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological services to residents in Cary, NC, and surrounding areas in the Triangle.
Oak City Dermatology was founded by a board-certified and award-winning dermatologist, Maryam Haque.
Prior to returning to the South, Dr. Haque brings expertise from ten years of experience working in private practice and academic centers, including the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, which is considered to be the foremost dermatology department in the country.
A Louisiana native, she was accepted into a competitive Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medical Degree program at Drexel University, where she graduated summa cum laude.
While in medical school, she was awarded a grant to do research at Harvard Medical School. She was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and graduated ranked 1st in her medical school graduating class of over 250 students.
She was awarded the Most Outstanding Woman of her Graduating Medical School Class.
She completed her internship at a top internal medicine program at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and returned to Philadelphia to complete her dermatological residency at Drexel University.
As a result of her dedication to education, she served as a course instructor teaching dermatology curriculum to medical students. She was appointed Chief Resident in her final year of training. She has published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and been invited to present at national dermatology meetings.
She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a member of the North Carolina Dermatology Association, and a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology.
In her spare time, Dr. Haque enjoys spending time with her husband and three children - playing soccer, exploring the great outdoor parks of Raleigh, traveling, and reading.
Oak City Dermatology specializes in thousands of skin conditions affecting your hair, nails, and mucous membranes—both common conditions and the extremely rare. As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Haque has special expertise in performing skin surgeries. She has performed thousands of procedures every year and has perfected techniques to minimize discomfort and reduce scar appearance, resulting in the best aesthetic outcomes. Dr. Haque has expertise in a broad range of dermatologic cosmetic procedures.
Oak City Dermatology is located across from WakeMed Cary Hospital in Health Park Building I, 4th floor in Suite 406. The phone number for Oak City Dermatology is 919-283-1099.
“The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration is delighted to have the renowned Dr. Haque join 25 other dermatologic clinicians that are known and trusted in the Triangle area of North Carolina,” said Parker Eales, Administrator of the NCIDC. “We welcome Dr. Haque to the benefits of a clinically integrated collaboration which include higher efficiency of care, improved quality, more effective delivery, lower costs, and increased savings.”
The organization, dubbed the North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative, brings together a very large number of providers of dermatology care spanning the Triangle area of North Carolina. The physicians have built an organization for physicians by physicians that will allow the participating physicians to achieve the advantages of being part of a larger clinically integrated system. Member physician practices will facilitate lowering costs, all while providing high-quality care with the same hometown doctor patients have come to know and trust — all without sacrificing their independence.
The founding members of the Collaborative in addition to its large general dermatology care base, offer a broad range of dermatology specialties, from Dermatopathology to Pediatric Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery including Mohs surgery to Cosmetic Dermatology and much more.
The North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaborative comprises 25 independent dermatology providers who serve an estimated 250,000-plus patients in the area. Formed amid increasing healthcare consolidation and value-based care models, the collaborative is intended to provide higher efficiencies and improved care at lower costs.
Parker Eales
North Carolina Independent Dermatology Collaboration
+1 919-303-4053
email us here