Ambulatory Surgical Center Market Size to Hit US$ 152.6 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global ambulatory surgical center market size is expected to hit over US$ 152.6 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory surgical center market size was valued at US$ 87.32 billion in 2021. Ambulatory surgical facilities are outpatient surgery centers where patients can have surgery the same day; they arrive without having to remain overnight. These clinics provide diagnostic and preventative services. Ambulatory surgical centers conduct same-day procedures like cataract surgery, gall bladder removal, minor joint repair, abdominal hernia repair, skin therapy, and other procedures. The market is growing due to factors such as an increase in the number of surgeries, an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases, and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, technological developments, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and expansion of outpatient services all contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market.



Ambulatory surgery centers are being examined as a solution to a number of concerns, including treatment delays, hospital capacity constraints, and excessive costs. Due to a lack of appropriate medical facilities, ambulatory care providers are forming networks with other healthcare providers and physicians to increase their reach around the world. To address the dearth of medical facilities, private medical corporations are collaborating with governments in emerging nations such as India and China to expand outpatient medical services. Ambulatory surgery facilities have better pain operating methods thanks to technical advances in surgical techniques, anesthesia, and medications.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 87.32 Billion CAGR 6.40% Base Year 2021 Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Companies Covered Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., McKesson Corporation, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Surgical Information Systems, Philips Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation

Rising healthcare prices are a big source of concern for the business, and with them comes the problem that many people are unable to afford the treatment they require, including surgical operations. This has prompted healthcare professionals to devise innovative methods for making such services more inexpensive while maintaining high quality. In this situation, ambulatory surgical centers have shown to be an excellent option. A primary driver of the ambulatory surgical center market is the growing burden of surgical procedures on hospitals and healthcare organizations. The need to reduce inpatient surgeries, particularly for minor procedures, as well as increased acceptance of ambulatory surgical centers, are driving the market for ambulatory surgical centers to rise.

Report Highlights:

Based on the application, the gastroenterology segment dominated the global ambulatory surgical center market in 2020 with highest market share. This is due to the extensive presence of gastrointestinal departments around the globe. There has been surge in the demand for reconstructive surgery as a result of the ageing population, greater emphasis on physical appearance, and enhanced surgical safety, which has fueled the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers.

North America is the largest segment for ambulatory surgical center market in terms of region. The regional expansion will be accelerated by the availability of better healthcare experts at ambulatory surgical centers who can provide excellent patient care. Furthermore, the ambulatory surgical center market will expand as the senior population grows and deals with a variety of chronic illnesses.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the ambulatory surgical center market. A large number of patients in emerging nations who require surgical treatments for a variety of conditions necessitates the use of a different type of healthcare service. The market for ambulatory surgical centers in the region is expected to develop as a result of this.





Future of Ambulatory Surgical Center Market

The ambulatory surgical center market is growing due to a shift in surgical procedures from hospitals to ambulatory settings. Over the last decade, the number of surgical procedures performed in ambulatory surgical centers has increased dramatically. Due to the reasons like as innovative technologies, shorter stays, and lower infection risks, a big number of patients select these healthcare facilities for various type of surgeries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a major effect on the ambulatory surgical center market. To prevent community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, many countries have implemented lockdown restrictions and postponed non-essential surgeries.

This critical decision resulted in a significant drop in the number of ambulatory visits, significantly harming the growth of the global ambulatory surgical center market.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

In 2019, GE Healthcare introduced Edison Datalogue Software for Cryochain, and MEDITECH partnered with Google to make electronic health records data available on the Google Cloud Platform. This helped with scalability and interoperability, as well as the secure distribution of patient data.

Terveystalo bought Attendo's Finnish healthcare services in December 2018, and the combined operations were set to start in January 2019. This purchase has aided the company in establishing a firmer foothold in the Finnish market.

In 2019, Epic Systems and Teledoc Health partnered to connect Teledoc's virtual care platform with Epic's App Orchard, allowing the company to conduct telehealth video visits.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Modality

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Surgery Type

Dental

Otolaryngology

Endoscopy

Obstetrics / Gynecology

Opthalmology

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Plastic Surgery

Podiatry

Others





By Speciality Type

Multi-specialty

Single specialty

By Service

Diagnosis

Treatment

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





