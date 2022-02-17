Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Share to Touch USD 4.9 Billion Mark by 2028, at a 7.2% CAGR Growth: Industry Trends, Size & Forecast by Facts & Factors

[201+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Membrane Bioreactor Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase to about USD 4.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Suez Environnement S.A., General Electric Energy LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Toray Industries, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, CITIC Envirotech Ltd, and others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Membrane Bioreactor Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028."

The report explores the membrane bioreactor market’s drivers & restraints and the impact they have on the demand during the projection period. The report also analyses rising opportunities in the membrane bioreactor market.

What is a membrane bioreactor? How big is the membrane bioreactor market?

The membrane bioreactors are basically used to treat wastewater being released from the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The increasing adoption of this technology is expected to boom the demand for membrane bioreactors across the globe. It is highly efficient compared to traditional activated sludge techniques of wastewater treatment. The decline in freshwater resources and high adoption in the municipalities are likely to drive the market.

Increasing application of membrane bioreactors in the wastewater treatment

The growing use of membrane bioreactors in municipal administrations is driving the global membrane bioreactor market. The tremendous advantages of adopting membrane bioreactors over the traditional activated sludge processes are driving the demand for membrane bioreactors. The growing demand for high-quality treated water and effective pathogen removal from wastewater is increasing the use of membrane bioreactors in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants. Increasing R&D activities to create new wastewater treatment methods that use less energy and have lower costs are projected to boost the global membrane bioreactor market over the forecast period.

The global market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing requirement for improving existing wastewater treatment systems that are not reaching their capacity. The use of membrane bioreactors allows the bacterial digestion of waste organic substances as well as the separation of treated effluent from remaining suspended particulates. Furthermore, favorable government measures pertaining to innovative wastewater treatment procedures are bolstering the global membrane bioreactor market. Membrane bioreactors are quickly becoming the greatest wastewater treatment technology available because they can operate at substantially higher solids content than conventional activated sludge systems.

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2028.

Through primary research, it was established that the membrane bioreactor market was valued at around USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase to about USD 4.9 billion by 2028.

Based on the Utilization segment, Municipal wastewater treatment holds the largest market share of the global Membrane Bioreactor market.

The multi-tubular membrane category will register the highest growth in the forecast period 2021-2028.

On the basis of geography, The Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global membrane bioreactor market during the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the existence of both global and local players, the global membrane bioreactor market is extremely competitive. To increase market penetration and fulfill changing technical demand from diverse application sectors such as industrial and municipal areas, membrane bioreactor manufacturers use a variety of tactics such as acquisitions, partnerships, new product development, and regional growth.

Some of the leading players in the global membrane bioreactor market include Suez Environnement S.A., General Electric Energy LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Toray Industries, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, CITIC Envirotech Ltd, Veolia Environnement S.A., B&P Water Technologies s.r.l., MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions, and Culligan International Company.

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Membrane Type, by System Control, by Utilization, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Suez Environnement S.A., General Electric Energy LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Toray Industries, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Aquatech International Corporation, Buckman Laboratories, CITIC Envirotech Ltd, Veolia Environnement S.A., B&P Water Technologies s.r.l., MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions, Culligan International Company, and Others Key Segment By Membrane Type, By System Control, By Utilization, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Segment Dominance:

Municipal wastewater treatment holds the largest market share of the global Membrane Bioreactor market

In the application segment, the municipal wastewater treatment category is predicted to lead the global Membrane Bioreactor market due to the increasing demand for cleaning and treating the wastewater reaching the municipal treatment plants. In addition to this, the rising demand for treating industrial wastewater is projected to help surge the demand for municipal wastewater treatment in the global Membrane Bioreactor market.

Multi-tubular membrane category will register the highest growth in the forecast period

The multi-Tubular category is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The growth of this category is basically attributed to the growing a few of its functional properties such as robustness, low carbon footprint, high operational flexibility, and easy to control options.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Membrane Bioreactor market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific market is dominating the global Membrane Bioreactor market due to the rising demand for membrane bioreactors in emerging countries like India, China, and others. The stress related to water sanity is the primary reason behind the increasing popularity of membrane bioreactors in the Asia Pacific regions. Furthermore, the growing population and developments taking place in the end-user industries are expected to drive the Membrane Bioreactor market in the region.

The use of wastewater treatment equipment will increase in the coming years as China`s crude oil production increases as a result of favorable government policies encouraging domestic investment and increasing applications in the polymer industry. Favorable prospects for China's mining sector due to the number of limited earth minerals are expected to have a significant role in accelerating the growth of the membrane bioreactor market by expanding the utilization of landfill sludge treatment.

The membrane bioreactor market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent during the forecast period, due to population growth, sustainable growth, and industrialization in the region. The Middle Eastern governments, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have increased spending on the construction of refining and petrochemical facilities, thereby raising the demand for membrane bioreactors.

Recent Development:

In August 2021, Kubota Membrane USA Corporation, a Kubota family company that supplies membrane bioreactor systems to industrial and municipal customers, has signed an agreement to supply MBR systems and ancillary equipment to the 32MGD Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Fulton County.

By Membrane Type Segment Analysis

Multi-Tubular

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

By System Control Segment Analysis

External

Submerged

By Utilization Segment Analysis

Industrial Wastewater treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

