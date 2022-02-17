Applicant Tracking System Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2028 | ATS Market Size

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The report on the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

• ApplicantStack * (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

• Greenhouse Software

• Lumesse

• Hyrell

• iCIMS

• Workable

• Bullhorn

• IBM Kenexa

• ClearCompany

• SAP SuccessFactors

• Findly

• JobDiva

• Oracle Taleo

• Newton Software

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Lever

• Workday

“*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.

Market Dynamics

Integration of background screening services and solutions with ATS is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market. For instance, in July 2020, Asurint, a technology-focused provider of pre-employment background screening services and solutions, partnered and integrated with Carvin Software’s applicant tracking system, Staffing Complete.

Integration of enterprise texting platform with ATS is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market. For instance, in June 2020, CEIPAL partnered with TextToHire, a communication platform designed for placements, to provide its customers with a new enterprise texting platform for recruitment & staffing professionals. Moreover, availability of products that improve recruiter productivity is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, CATS Software released the fifth major update to their applicant tracking system, which focuses on improving recruiter productivity and enhancing communication with candidates and clients.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market, owing to increasing adoption of ATS in the region. For instance, in February 2020, Asurint, a background screening solutions provider, in partnership with Tenstreet, a provider of driver management software for the trucking and transportation industry, announced development of integrated Department of Transportation employment verifications enhancement for Tenstreet Applicant Tracking System.

Detailed Segmentation:-

On the basis of organizations, the global applicant tracking system market is classified into:

• Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global applicant tracking system market is classified into:

• Cloud

• On-premises

On the basis of social media integration, the global applicant tracking system market is

• Facebook

• LinkedIn

• Twitter

• Others

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.