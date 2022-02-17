Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Size Expected to Reach USD 36.76 Billion at CAGR of 39.8%, in 2028

Reports And Data

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Size– Technological advances in advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, connected cars

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for automotive domain control units among OEMs and increasing sales of driverless/autonomous cars are some of the major contributors to market revenue growth

Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Size – USD 2.51 billion in 2020 Market Growth – CAGR of 39.8%, Market Trends – Technological advances in advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and driver monitoring systems

The global Automotive Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market size is expected to reach USD 36.76 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 39.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. Key factors driving growth of the global market revenue are increasing sales of driverless/autonomous cars, growing demand for automotive domain control units among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and technological advancements in connected cars, autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and driver monitoring systems. The automotive domain control unit (DCU) controls a wide range of vehicle functions related to domains including user experience, active safety, and body and chassis. DCUs are typically compute-intensive and connected to various input/output devices. Examples of relevant For instance, an active safety DCU receives inputs from various sensors such as radars and cameras in the vehicle and uses them to create emulate the surrounding environment.

Other major factors driving revenue growth of the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market are rapid incorporation of advanced automotive safety and convenience systems such as ADAS, growing demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), increasing government regulations for inclusion of basic safety systems such as ADAS, ABS, TPMS, and airbags in vehicles, and growing use of advanced electronics such as camera modules, windshield HUDs, drive mode selectors, and advanced telematics for real-time information processing.

Bosch, Visteon, Continental, Veoneer, Aptiv, Denso, Faurecia Clarion Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Harman, LG Electronics, Tesla Autopilot Platform, Infeon Technologies, TTTech, Huawei, Desay SV, Neusoft Group, Noble Automotive, Foryou Group, Freetech, Technomous, Yingbo Super Computing, Baidu, IN-DRIVING, HiRain Technologies, Hong Jing Drive, Hangsheng Electronics, BICV, UAES, Cookoo, ECO-EV, Idriverplus, DJI Automotive, Enjoy Move, and Superstar Future are the key players in the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Based on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, rising production and sales of light commercial vehicles worldwide, increasing use of DCUs and other advanced electronic systems in luxury vehicles for enhanced safety, better comfort, and greater convenience, and growing purchasing power of consumers are major factors driving the growth of this segment.

• Based on application, the ADAS segment held the largest revenue share in the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market in 2020, owing to many favorable factors. Increasing use of ADAS DCUs in automotive controlling systems for collision warning, tire pressure monitoring, and other important functions, and growing use of automotive DCUs in Level 3 autonomous vehicles are among the key factors accounting for the growth of this segment.

• Among regional markets, the Asia Pacific automotive domain control unit (DCU) market is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Rise in production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, growing demand for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, rising demand for advanced automotive safety systems, and increasing disposable incomes of consumers – especially in developing countries such as India and China – are among the major factors contributing to the Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global automotive domain control unit (DCU) market on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, application, sales channel, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Medium-sized and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• ICE

• Electric Vehicles

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Autonomous Driving

• Chassis

• Cockpit

• Infotainment

• ADAS

• Body Control

• Powertrain

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

• Aftermarket

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

