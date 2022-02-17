Interconnect Solutions Market High Growing Opportunity is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.7 % by 2027 | Evonik, Arkema

global interconnect solutions market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interconnect solutions market for fluid conveyance is estimated to be valued at US$ 288.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Interconnect Solutions Limited is an industry leader, globally renowned for providing reliable, high-performance network solutions catering to rapidly evolving connectivity needs of corporations. We are a leading supplier/manufacturer of products and solutions in the field of network infrastructure, catering to copper, fibre and RF/wireless networks.

Interconnect Solutions act as the connector interface between test instruments and devices/units under test (D/UUT). Used in defense, aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and other applications, interconnect solutions are available in multiple sizes and configurations to accommodate virtually any testing requirement.



Recent Developments:

⇨ In August 2021, Arkema has acquired Ashland’s performance adhesives business. Ashland is leader in manufacturing of high performance adhesive for industrial application in North American region.

⇨ In August 2021, BASF SE, has opened new additive manufacturing technical center in Shanghai, China. For opening this technical center BASF has partnered with Xuberance, a Chinese 3D printing design and service company.

⇨ In December 2019, Toray Industries, Inc, has opened a R&D Innovation Center for the Future, in Shinga plant.

⇨ North America held dominant position in the global interconnect solutions market for fluid conveyance in 2020, accounting for 24.8% share in terms of volume, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe, respectively.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

⇨ BASF SE

⇨ NaturePlast

⇨ NatureWorks LLC

⇨ RTP Company

⇨ Toray Industries Inc.

⇨ Techno polymer Co. Ltd.

⇨ Evonik Industries

⇨ Arkema

⇨ E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

⇨ DSM NV.



𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Global Interconnect Solutions Market for Fluid Conveyance Market, By End-use Sector:

➛ Oil & Gas

➛ Wind

➛ Solar

➛ Nuclear

➛ Fossil Fuels

➛ Geothermal

➛ Hydel

➛ Tide & Wave

➛Biomass & Waste

➛ Utility

➛ Distribution

➛ Transmission

➛ Generation

➛ Others

Global Interconnect Solutions Market for Fluid Conveyance Market, By Equipment:

➛ Pipes and Tubes

➛ Hose

➛ Fittings

➛ Others

How is the Report Helpful?

➱ The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

➱ Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.



Reasons to Buy this Interconnect Solutions Market Report:

➧ This study presents an analytical depiction of the global Interconnect Solutions market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➧ The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

➧ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

