Automated Fiber Placements and Automated Tape Laying (AFP- ATL) Machines Market is set to grow in aviation sectors

Automated Fiber Placements and Automated Tape Laying (AFP- ATL) Machines Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market was valued at US$ 244.7 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 439.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2021 and 2028.=

Overview

AFP-ATL machines are used for fiber splicing. They are mainly used in telecommunications and optical networks. In addition to fiber placement and tape laying, they are also used in the manufacturing of various types of materials. These machines are often used to install optical connectors. They are essential in the manufacturing processes of many industries and can be used in many applications. AFP machines are able to lay down a strip of narrow tape. These tapes are fed into the head by a tape feeding system. The system can hold several bobbins or spools. Typical AFP machines have a 1000-m-long spool holding capacity. The AFP-ATL machine is a great solution for telecommunications equipment.



Drivers

Rising adoption across the aerospace and defense sectors to improve thermal conductivity and reduce operational costs is expected to augment growth of the automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing demand for composite materials from the aviation industry to make aerospace components owing to their shorter manufacturing time is expected to further cushion growth of the automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market over the forecast period.

𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:

➛ Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc.

➛ Automated Dynamics

➛ M.Torres Industrial Designs

➛ SAU

➛ Electroimpact Inc.

➛ MIKROSAM

➛ Accudyne Systems Inc.

➛ Fives

➛ Coriolis Composites

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

With the C-19 virus ravaging over the world, the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market experienced a slowdown in its progress. The pandemic-battered pause in production facilities and the suspension of international flights have eaten up a large share of the aviation industry’s business. On the plus side, strong recovery from the shipments of drugs/vaccines, combined with the gradual ease in restrictions, is reviving the scope of the market.



Key Takeaways

⇨ The automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption across the aerospace and defense sectors.

⇨ For instance, in December 2021, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) opened SAMI Composites LLC, a composite producing plant, in Riyadh to manufacture composite components for the aerospace and defense sector of Saudi Arabia.

⇨ On the geographical front, the North American region is a treasure island for the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market in the view of growing demand from the aerospace sector and increasing space exploration activities.

⇨ On a related note, Europe is another region of interest for the global automated fiber placements and automated tape laying (AFP- ATL) machines market on account of the high production of composite parts by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and a flourishing aviation industry.



Reasons to Buy this Automated Fiber Placements and Automated Tape Laying (AFP- ATL) Machines Market Report:

➧ This study presents an analytical depiction of the global Automated Fiber Placements and Automated Tape Laying (AFP- ATL) Machines market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➧ The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

➧ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

