Two Weeks to go Until Early Bird Offer Ends for the Defence Aviation Safety Conference

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the 3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference, taking place on the 20th and 21st April 2022 in London, UK. As the only online event specifically focused on defence safety for the military aviation community, Defence Aviation Safety offers a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practice that will save lives and protect capability.

While the primary focus of this event will be on safety in defence aviation, it will also be of interest to those involved in the acquisition and safe operation of unmanned systems and to those concerned with the certification of all equipment types.

With only two weeks to go before the early bird offer ends, interested delegates are encouraged to register at: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR2EIN

IN RECENT NEWS: Australia’s HeliMods wins government grant to digitise design and manufacturing processes

Australian aerospace technology manufacturer HeliMods, with assistance from the Australian government’s Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), has partnered with Siemens to leverage its Xcelerator software portfolio to fully digitalise its entire product design and manufacturing process. The implementation of Closed-Loop Manufacturing (CLM) across its manufacturing capability using Siemens’ Manufacturing Execution System (MES) will enable HeliMods to achieve development and production of high complexity, high value, scalable solutions using a single digital thread across the entire product lifecycle. The implementation of the software was enabled by a A$350,000 co-investment grant from the AMGC and will support HeliMods’ global and local growth trajectory in aerospace, defence, air ambulance and other key industries. In total, the project will see an investment of A$808,543 from combined AMGC, industry and in-kind contributions.*

During the two-day conference there will be updates from the Australian Air Force, who will presenting on: Managing Safety For Unmanned Systems

Overview:

•Certification challenges and opportunities for UAS

•Future challenges associated with the evolution of UAS technology development

•Autonomous Vs Remotely Piloted

•Aviation Safety Management System opportunities

Presented by: Air Commodore Joseph Medved, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Australian Air Force

The key benefits of attending the conference are:

•Designing and maintaining safe air systems (including the role of certification in each).

•Ensuring (and assuring) safe operation of air systems.

•Weapons safety and integration.

•Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems.

•How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process.

•Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence.

•Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycle.

•Safety Cases – who does what, when and how to best effect?

3rd Annual Defence Aviation Safety Conference

20th – 21st April 2022

London, UK

www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR2EIN

