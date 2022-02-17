Cloud Backup Market Grow at a CAGR of 22.1 % by 2025 | Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Cloud Backup Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook""

global cloud backup market is projected to value at US$ 1287 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 6367 million by 2025. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 22.1 % over the forecast period (2017 – 2025)

The report on the Cloud Backup market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Cloud Backup Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Cloud Backup Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Cloud Backup Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

Company Profiles

• Microsoft Corporation (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Performance, Key Strategies, Recent Developments, Future Plans)

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Services.

• EMC Corporation

• Google Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Dropbox, Inc.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Veeam Software

• Datto, Inc.

• Druva Software

• Code42 Software, Inc.

“*” marked represents similar segmentation in other categories in the respective section.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Cloud Backup market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Detail Cloud Backup Market Segmentation:

By Component:

· Solution

· Personal Backup

· Business Backup

· Cloud backup for Service providers

· Service

· Management and Customization

· Professional Services

· Training and consulting

· Integrations

By Deployment Model:

· Public cloud

· Private cloud

· Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size:

· Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

· Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

· Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

· Consumer Goods and Retail

· Education

· Government and Public Sector

· Healthcare and Life Sciences

· Manufacturing

· Media and Entertainment

· Telecommunication and ITeS

· Others

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Cloud Backup Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

