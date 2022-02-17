By 2028, Global Demand for Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Size Will Surpass USD 4.5 Billion at 6.1% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market size is expected to reach over USD 4.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 till 2028. The market accounted for a revenue of USD 2.1 Billion in 2021.



Market Synopsis

In the healthcare sector, increase in automation, high minimally invasive treatments demand, and advanced technology adoption in both developing and developed economies are likely to fuel the market growth for Surgical Robotics and Navigation. The key reason for insubordination of surgical procedures is pain related to invasive procedures. To acquire the key user acceptance players in the market for Surgical Robotics and Navigation are focused more in developing portable and non-invasive robotic platforms, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market by Type (Neurosurgery navigation, Spinal surgical navigation, ENT surgical navigation, Orthopedic surgical navigation), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market:

Medtronic

Stryker

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Brainlab

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Services

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

XION GmbH

Collin SAS

Medrobotics Corporation

Titan Medical Inc.

Verb Surgical Inc

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Market is Rising Owing to Medical Advancements

The market for Surgical Robotics and Navigation is increasing owing to the medical advancements which are being carried out to help the people who are suffering from several operational disorders, therefore, in order to make a surgery successful, this technology is helping the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market to develop. This has launched the medical spending in the allied direction to develop and empower the same market, hence, likely to help the business to expand worldwide. The complex and critical surgical operations are executed highly by these capable robots to help the market to grow.

Restraint: Expensive Cost and Reduced Pace for the Growth of the Economy

During the era of market growth, these surgical navigation and robotics are exposed to few restraints, for instance, the high cost of the service which is being availed, the minimized pace for the growth of the economy. These are some challenging restraints which are being tackled by the upcoming market player penetration as well as scope of growth in the developing nations, hence, working as an opportunity for the growth of the market for Surgical Robotics and Navigation.

Regional Trends

North America accounted for the largest share of the regional market for Surgical Robotics and Navigation, due to the rise in the number of associations (clinics & hospitals) adopting surgeries which are robot-assisted, increase in per capita income, and owing to initiatives by government for robotic inventions.

Recent Developments

2019: Boston Children's Hospital developed a robot which can navigate autonomously inside the body. They used an animal model for cardiac valve repair; the team had projected a robotic catheter to find the way along the walls of a beating, blood-filled heart to a leaky valve without the guidance of the physician.





Boston Children's Hospital developed a robot which can navigate autonomously inside the body. They used an animal model for cardiac valve repair; the team had projected a robotic catheter to find the way along the walls of a beating, blood-filled heart to a leaky valve without the guidance of the physician. 2019: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc in 2019, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries. ROSA Knee is a 3D pre-operative planning tool, it was designed to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis to potentially improve flexion and restoration of natural joint movement it is also used in brain-related surgeries.





Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc in 2019, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries. ROSA Knee is a 3D pre-operative planning tool, it was designed to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis to potentially improve flexion and restoration of natural joint movement it is also used in brain-related surgeries. 2018: Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market by Type (Neurosurgery navigation, Spinal surgical navigation, ENT surgical navigation, Orthopedic surgical navigation), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market?

How will the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market?

What is the Surgical Robotics and Navigation market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market throughout the forecast period?

