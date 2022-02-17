Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market is projected to total US$ 10.6 Bn by 2030- FMI Study
Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, automotive engines require excessively large oil flow, especially at low engine speed, since conventional unregulated pumps lead to substantial losses at higher speed, as the pump’s output depends on engine speed. For effective automotive piston cooling and lubrication, automotive variable oil pumps precisely provide the correct quantity of oil in all conditions, and also help reduce torque absorption in non-critical working points. These pumps also reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption along the way.
The global automotive variable oil pump market value US$ 8.5 Bn by 2022 end, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period (2022 –2030).
Key Takeaways of Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market Study
Conventional gear pumps controlled with dissipative systems are being replaced by variable oil pumps that can control oil flow rate and pressure without any energy loss.
By regulating the flow of oil at variable pressures, heat transfer can be optimized in the piston and head of the engine. This results in reducing the formation of carbon deposits in the engine. This is one of the key factors that is driving the demand for automotive variable oil pumps.
Automotive variable oil pumps are able to aid 2% fuel savings on consumers drive cycles as compared to conventional engine oil pumps.
Western Europe and North America are expected to hold a substantial market share in the global automotive variable oil pump market through 2030.
“Automotive variable oil pumps offer better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions as compared to conventional oil pumps. This feature is playing a key role in positively influencing market growth. Moreover, increasing automotive production will further drive the growth of the global automotive variable oil pump market.”
Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market: Participant Insights
The automotive variable oil pump market is fairly competitive, with the presence of key market participants that have expertise in advanced manufacturing techniques. Market stakeholders in developing markets are poised to expand their business operations and increase value-addition in their product offerings through portfolio rationalization. Furthermore, to endure in the long run, product innovation is one of the key strategies being adopted by market players.
Some of the key market participants in the global automotive variable oil pump market are Continental AG, KSPG AG, Denso Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.
Market Outlook
As disposable income has increased significantly across various developing nations, the demand for passenger vehicles has grown. Furthermore, the demand for high-performance automotive vehicles has also risen. This has resulted in increasing the demand for automotive variable oil pumps in heavy and light commercial vehicles. A number of automotive variable oil pump suppliers have long-term supplier contracts with OEMs, as per their specific requirements.
More Insights on Automotive Variable Oil Pump Market
Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research study on the automotive variable oil pump market, which comprises global industry analysis of 2015-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2030. The report provides a perceptive study of the global automotive variable oil pump market through four different segments – fuel type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. The report deliberates on product usage in various vehicle types, prevailing trends, and technologies. Moreover the study also offers inclusive supply chain analysis pertaining to product usage; procurement and pricing analysis has also been presented in this report.
