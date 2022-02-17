Hải Dương firm cooperates with Indian partners on large-scale pharmaceutical park

VIETNAM, February 17 -

Đại An Urban-Industrial Zone Development Corporation JSC and Indian partners - Sri Avantika Contractor LTD and SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD signed an agreement on developing a Pharmaceutical Park project in the northern province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI DƯƠNG — Leaders of Hải Dương on Tuesday witnessed the signing of a co-operation agreement between local firm Đại An Urban-Industrial Zone Development Corporation JSC and Indian partners - Sri Avantika Contractor LTD and SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD - on developing a Pharmaceutical Park project in the northern province.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Phạm Xuân Thắng welcomed the firms’ investment in the province.

He said that Hải Dương is calling for investment in projects using reasonable land area, a small number of labourers and high and green technologies.

The province is asking for permission to build a special industrial zone, he said, pledging to give the best support to investors.

The provincial leader affirmed that the province will strive to plan for the special industrial zone, the largest of its kind in Hải Dương, in the first quarter, and submit it to the Government for approval in the second quarter of this year.

Hải Dương will assist investors in administrative procedures for their investment in the fastest manner, he stressed.

Ramesh Babu Potluri, Chairman of the SMS Pharmaceuticals LTD, thanked the local authorities for assisting his firm during the project, expressing his hope to receive further support from the province.

The Pharmaceutical Park project covers more than 900 hectares of land area in Bình Giang and Thanh Miện districts. It will be implemented in two phases with total investment of up to billions of US dollars. — VNS