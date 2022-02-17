Morocco Records 645 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 17 - Morocco confirmed 645 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 1,372 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,717,211 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,156,326, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,310,677 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,157,001 while recoveries increase to 1,129,947, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (144), Eastern region(104), Fez-Meknes (89), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (77), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (58), Marrakech-Safi (48), Souss-Massa (32), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (31), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (23), Draa-Tafilalet (17), Guelmim-Oued Noun (11) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (11).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,833 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 13 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (03), Fez-Meknes (02), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (03), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (02), Guelmim-Oued Noun (02) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

The number of active cases has reached 11,221, including 427 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 16 February 2022