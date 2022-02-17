Increased Demand For OTT Platforms Drive The TV Advertising Industry Growth

TV Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s TV Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased use of over-the-top (OTT) media services is expected to drive the growth of the global TV advertising market. OTT offers reach and retention as the video advertisement is 100% viewable and non-skippable. For instance, on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, advertisements are non-skippable and is 100% viewed by the subscriber. These advertisements are known as Subscription Supported Video-on-Demand Services. When such ads are viewed by the audience, it reinforces the brand's message. The total OTT ad spending amount for 2020 was $990 million. Increased increase is forecast in the coming years, culminating in the $2.373 billion projected OTT ad spending in 2025, suggesting that advertising on streaming services is expanding at rapid speed. Thus, the increased use of over-the-top media services is driving the TV advertising market.

In September 2020, Red Ventures, a US-based marketing and advertising company, acquired CNET Media Group from ViacomsCBS for an amount of $500 million. This deal will help Red Ventures to grow personalized consumer experience and expand into consumer technology and gaming by securing network websites which will include CNET, GameSpot, and ZDNet. CNET Media Group is a leading US-based online media company under ViacomCBS, which is a US-based mass media company formed by the merging of CBS Corporation and Viacom.

Read more on the Global TV Advertising Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tv-advertising-global-market-report

The global TV advertising market size is expected to grow from $91.72 billion in 2021 to $95.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the TV advertising market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global TV advertising market share is expected to reach $105.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Programmatic TV advertising is increasingly becoming popular in the TV advertising market. Programmatic advertising is the process of purchasing digital advertisements automatically leveraging algorithms and machines. It eliminates human intervention in the advertisement purchasing process, making it quick and less expensive. With the help of programmatic advertising, an organization can publish as many ads a company wants on as many platforms as they desire. Also, it addresses the requirement for expanded reach of ads as utilization patterns have changed among crowds. Programmatic advertising is associated with programmatic TV sets which allow the audience to watch OTT platforms on TV. For instance, when a person is watching a movie or show on a programmatic TV set, an ad appears in the video player itself. These ads are called in-stream ads which can run as many times as an organizer wants, thus, causing an increase in reach towards the target audience.

Major players covered in the global TV advertising market are CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System), Comcast Corporation, Viacom Inc., Gray Television Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sun TV Network, The Walt Disney Company, Time Warner Cable, TV Today Network and Vivendi SA.

TBRC’s global TV advertising market research report is segmented by service type into terrestrial, multichannel, online, by delivery platform into cable television, satellite television, by broadcasting services into advertisement, subscription, by time slot into 20 seconds, 60 seconds, more than 60 seconds.

TV Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Service Type (Terrestrial, Multichannel), By Delivery Platform (Cable Television, Satellite Television), By Broadcasting Services (Advertisement, Subscription), By Time Slot (20 seconds, 60 seconds, More Than 60 Seconds) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a TV advertising market overview, forecast TV advertising market size and growth for the whole market, TV advertising market segments, geographies, TV advertising market trends, TV advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global TV Advertising Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3516&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Transmitting Antennas, GPS Equipment, Transceivers, Satellite Communications Equipment), By Application (Military, Civilian), By Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadcast-communications-equipment-global-market-report

TV And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Radio Broadcasting, Television Broadcasting), By Broadcaster Type (Public, Commercial), By Application (Residential, Government, Airports, Hospitals, Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tv-and-radio-broadcasting-global-market-report

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Advertising Agencies, Billboard & Outdoor Advertising, Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms, Print Advertising Distribution, Other Advertising Services, Public Relations, Direct Mail Advertising), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advertising-public-relations-and-related-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/