Radio Advertising Market Players Utilize Digital Radio For Greater Spectral Efficiency

The Business Research Company’s Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio advertising market trends include the launch of digital radio which is gaining popularity in the market. Digital radio gives users greater spectral efficiency. For instance, According to data from Radio Joint Audience Research Limited (RAJAR) published in October 2021, digital listening in the UK has increased to 65.8 percent of all radio listening. DAB is now the most popular radio listening platform, accounting for 43 percent of all listening compared to 34.2 percent for AM/FM. Moreover, if digital modulation methods that require more complex transmitters and receivers are used, more information could be transmitted in comparison to traditional analog modulation schemes which has changed the radio advertising market outlook.

Cost-effective routes of advertisement for big and small companies are expected to drive the demand for the radio advertising market. Although newer advertising platforms such as the internet and other digital media are gaining traction in the advertising market, radio still represents a powerful advertising medium due to its high cost-effectiveness. For smaller markets, companies spend about $900 a week for a 30-second ad schedule and around $8,000 a week in bigger markets such as Sydney. On average, companies pay around $20 to reach 1,000 listeners during peak times of the day and close to $10 or $15 during off-peak hours. Therefore, the cost-effective routes of advertisement are predicted to fuel the demand for the radio advertising market.

The global radio advertising market size is expected to grow from $18.34 billion in 2021 to $19.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The radio advertising market is expected to reach $23.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Major players covered in the global radio advertising industry are Sirius XM Radio Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Entercom Communications Corp., Cumulus Media Inc., National Public Radio Inc., Strategic Media Inc., The Radio Agency, Jacob Tyler, Sid Lee and Citizen Group.

TBRC’s global radio advertising market report is segmented by type into traditional radio advertising, terrestrial radio broadcast advertising, terrestrial radio online advertising, satellite radio advertising, by industry application into BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, it and telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, by enterprise size into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Radio Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Traditional Radio Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising, Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising, Satellite Radio Advertising), By Industry Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a radio advertising market overview, forecast radio advertising market size and growth for the whole market, radio advertising market segments, geographies, radio advertising market trends, radio advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

