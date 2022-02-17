Alignment Of Forces Will Drive 30% Growth In Global Artificial Intelligence In Pharma Global Market

AI In Pharma Market 2021 - Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s AI In Pharma Market 2021 - Global Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in pharma market consists of sales of AI software products in the pharma and related services that use an automated algorithm to perform tasks that traditionally rely on human intelligence. It can be useful in handling data and presenting results that encourage better decision-making and save human efforts, cost, and time.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted supply chains of the pharmaceutical industry, along with changes in demand, regulation revisions, and changes in R&D processes. It also affected the industry with delays in clinical trials, approvals, and product launches. However, in the global effort to develop an effective vaccine and medical treatment for the COVID-19, artificial intelligence was effectively deployed in the fight against the virus. The pandemic accelerated the adoption and maturation of AI in the Pharma process by pharma companies, with Drug Discovery rapidly implementing the most cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to help speed up the process of finding an effective medicine. For example, in 2020, UK based Benevolent AI successfully applied AI to quickly find a potential COVID treatment by repurposing the rheumatology drug baricitinib, which subsequently demonstrated clinical efficacy and gained FDA approval in 2021. Reflecting this, the AI in Pharma market continued to grow during the pandemic with total annual revenues of $590 million in 2019, to $930 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 25.6%. The Global Market Model forecasts that the AI in pharma market size is expected to grow to $2.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 32.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2025, reaching $9.14 billion in 2030.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is concerned with the simulation of human intelligence in machines which are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. Artificial Intelligence in pharma refers to the system of interconnected and automated technologies in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industry that can function autonomously, with little or no human intervention. It is helping pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trials, enable predictive power in the R&D process and can accelerate pharma manufacturing.

The market consists of revenue generated by artificial intelligence companies, which are applying their technology in the pharmaceutical industry. AI in Pharma market is segmented by stage in the product life cycle into, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trial Research, Research and Development and others (such as image analysis in diagnosis). The Drug Discovery segment was by far the largest segment of the AI in Pharma market, accounting for 80.0% of the total revenues of $750 million in 2021. Others, Clinical Trial Research and Research and Development generated 8.2%, 7.1% and 4.7% of annual revenues, respectively. The North American market has the largest share of AI in Pharma in 2021 with 43.5%, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific with 23.3% and 21.6%, respectively. The other regions have market shares below 5% with Africa the lowest at 1.3%.

Despite increasing unmet medical needs for novel therapeutics to treat emerging infectious diseases and chronic diseases of the elderly, pharma productivity remains low. The process of pharma, from target identification to regulatory approval is slow, traditionally taking over a decade, and requires a large investment of up to $2.8 billion. Despite this massive investment in time and money approximately 90% of molecules that enter clinical development fail prior to regulatory approval. This unsustainable level of attrition places a high value on innovations that impact on pharma productivity through increasing speed, reducing costs and importantly eliminate sources of attrition. This places a major focus on improving the Clinical Trial Research segment and this will see the highest growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 37.6%. Importantly, all pharma projects generate masses of data, the data from both successful and unsuccessful historic projects are stored and are recoverable, and additional relevant data can be obtained from public sources. As such, the Pharmaceutical Industry has the substrate necessary for the application of innovative AI based approaches, to inform future decisions and trial designs. This ideal opportunity for partnership between the pharmaceutical industry, with the business case and substrate, and Artificial Intelligence industry providing the innovative solutions, is expected to generate substantial growth over the coming decade.

The AI in Pharma Global Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides AI in Pharma market overviews, analyzes and forecasts AI in Pharma market size, share, AI in Pharma market players, AI in Pharma market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

Here are some related reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Big Data and Analytics Services Global Market Report 2020 - 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2020 - 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

About The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model is the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information available. The ten-year forecasts in the Global Market Model are updated in real time to reflect the latest market realities, which is a huge advantage over static, report-based platforms.

Interested In Knowing More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology. The Global Market Model is The Business Research Company’s flagship product.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

