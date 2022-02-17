Increasing Demand To Automate Tasks Positively Impacts The Nonresidential Smart Buildings Market Growth

Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market growth is driven by the increasing demand to automate tasks by using IoT (Internet of Things) devices. IoT involves sending and receiving data by a network of sensors, appliances, meters and other devices in a smart building. The IoT enabled sensors and devices are used to increase the efficiency of the appliances in a smart building making it more efficient, sustainable, safer such as a few IoT enabled sensors are capable of automatically turning the lights on sensing the presence in a room thus adding a distinctive attribute to the smart building. Thus, the increased adoption of IoT technology boosts growth of the smart building market. For instance, the installed base of connected devices in the commercial smart building vertical is expected to rise from 1.7 billion in 2020 to approximately 3 billion by 2025, indicating a 10.8% CAGR. According to the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market research, the increased use of IoT devices in smart building increases the growth of market.

The global smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market size is expected to grow from $49.54 billion in 2021 to $53.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the smart buildings market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart buildings (nonresidential) market is expected to reach $69.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The use of 5G technology is the latest trend in the nonresidential smart building market. 5G technology is the upcoming cellular technology that reduces the time it takes for devices over wireless network to communicate with each other. 5G implementation in smart buildings will considerably enhance the usage of wireless edge devices providing rich multimedia experiences. 5G will also improve the security check applications for a commercial building. For smart hospital buildings, the use of 5G is estimated to improve the wayfinding that will enable smart wheelchairs and beds to move immobile patients. Following the trend in 2019, Ericsson, a Sweden-based networking and telecommunications company, announced an investment of $100 million to develop a smart factory in Texas implementing 5G technology by 2020. The factory is involved in the manufacturing of advanced antenna system radios to enable rapid 5G deployments. The use of 5G technology is expected to improve the connectivity in smart buildings thus, forming a trend that is witnessing a huge capital investment by the major players in the nonresidential smart building market.

Major players covered in the global nonresidential smart buildings industry are Johnson Controls, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Hitachi, IBM, Schneider Electric, Hewlett-Packard, TYCO International, Siemens, Legrand SA.

TBRC’s global smart building (nonresidential buildings) market report is segmented by automation type into intelligent security system, building energy management system, infrastructure management system, network management system, by application into government, airports, hospitals, institutes manufacturing & industrial facilities, others, by product type into institutional buildings, commercial buildings.

