Soft Magnetic Composites Market is projected to witness a growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022 - 2029
Soft Magnetic Composites Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft magnetic composites (SMCs) are used extensively in the automotive industry for their ferromagnetic properties. Majorly driven by this, global soft magnetic composites market is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2029, reaching a value of US$ 80 Bn in 2029. Correct SMC combination provides a technology that consumes less energy, is optimally efficient, and capable of use in extreme frequencies and temperatures.
High demand is witnessed from the automotive industry for electronic components such as motors, inductors, and other electronic machines that enhance reliability and efficiency. Moreover, the industry demands space reductions of components such as inductors that capture a lot of space. As a result, efforts to attain balance between working efficiency and smaller dimensions, have propelled the use of soft magnetic materials such as soft magnetic composites.
Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-869
Key Takeaways
Demand for electrical steel segment is expected to grow at a healthier rate. Its market share is anticipated to increase owing to application in different end-use industries, along with cost-effective nature of the material.
5P type, though most expensive, is prominently used in the power generation industry. As the demand for this segment is increasing, SMC manufacturers are under high pressure to reduce its price.
The Asia Pacific region holds a prominent share of soft magnetic composites market owing to the constantly increasing presence of strong electronic and automotive sector in countries such as China, India, ASEAN Countries, and Japan.
East Asia is projected to be a hub for electronic industry, countries such as China, are anticipated to be at the epicenter of opportunities in the electronic industry.
Soft magnetic composites are increasingly gaining traction within the 3D-printing technology space.
SMC are advantageous as they offer the possibility of developing three dimensional shapes with complex geometry in extreme conditions, along with being cost effective and energy efficient. Moreover, acceptance of new technologies in automotive and consumer (electronics) goods industry such as 3D printing has paved a path of new opportunities for soft magnetic composites market.
Market Landscape Moving towards Consolidation
The soft magnetic composites market is highly consolidated owing to the prominence of handful of players with extensive R&D capabilities. Key manufacturers in the tier I such as GKN Powder Metallurgy (Melrose PLC) and Hitachi Metals Ltd. are pushing towards consolidation by opting for growth strategies such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and others.
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-869
What Does Future Hold?
In the coming years, as purchasing power of customers in developing regions grows, demand for soft magnetic composites is also anticipated to increase. Demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient materials from automotive and power generation industry is going to be the major driving force for the SMC markets. Introduction of new technologies such as 3D printing is will open an opportunity door for the SMC market.
Competitive Landscape
The global soft magnetic composites market is estimated to be consolidated with key manufactuerers accounting for a key share of the overall market. Key players are investing in research and development for the production of new and innovative products, technology and solutions to cater the growing demand from the end use industries. Key market participants are also focusing on expansion strategies by establishing new manufactuyring units, acquisition of other players and collaborating with other market participants to enhance their market footprint.
Key Companies Profiled
GKN Powder Metallurgy (Melrose PLC), Höganäs AB, Hitachi Metals Ltd, PMG Holding GmbH, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Rio Tinto, Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd., Steward Advanced Materials Inc., AIC Engineering Ltd, Compass Diversified Holdings (Arnold Magnetic Tech. Corp.), Fluxtrol Inc., ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel India Private Limited, TOKUSHU KINZOKU EXCEL CO.,LTD., Ningbo Longjian Magnetic Industry Co., Ltd, Ames Group Sintering SA, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Dexter Magnetic Technologies
Know More About Report Inclusions
Future Market Insights has published a market research report on the soft magnetic composites market that contains global industry analysis for 2014–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the Soft magnetic composites market through three different segments, namely material, type, application, end-use industry, and region.
The soft magnetic composites market report also provides demand trends of different types across industry verticals, a comprehensive list of service providers in the market, various projects around the world along with a detailed overview of the parent market.
For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-869
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/soft-magnetic-composites-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here