Emerging Markets Contribute To The Specialty Trade Contractors Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The specialty trade contractor market growth in the forecast period will be mainly driven by the increase in construction activity in emerging markets. Emerging markets that registered robust construction activity included China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. This rapid growth in construction activity will contribute to the growth of the specialty trade contractor market.

Artificial intelligence and robotics are becoming popular in the construction industry to alter workforce, to capture data and analyze information, eliminate human error and inconsistency, and provide quality results which has changed the specialty trade contractors market outlook. Artificial Intelligence (AI) uses computer to model natural intelligence of humans in computer-controlled robots, and machine learning to solve problems and execute tasks. These artificially intelligent robots aid in performing construction activities, inspecting quality, tracking progress, real time heavy equipment monitoring, proactively alerting the operator when there is a system breakdown or malfunction and increasing safety. For instance, in 2020, KwantAI, a US based company providing wearable sensors and enterprise SaaS platforms to forecast and optimize cost, time, and safety risk on construction and manufacturing sites, launched AI based social distancing solution for construction industry. Kwant's patented machine-learning algorithms were employed to offer precise indoor and outdoor location of employees on-site. Kwant.ai offers proactive decision-making using actionable insights regarding social distancing, contact tracing, and capacity thresholds by combining battery-powered sensors with predictive algorithms.

The global specialty trade contractors market size is expected to grow from $5.15 trillion in 2021 to $5.72 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to the specialty trade contractors market forecast, the market is expected to reach $8.40 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Major players covered in the global specialty trade contractors industry are The Metallurgical Corp of China, KONE Corporation, Vinci SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., and Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialty trade contractors market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the specialty trade contractor market. The regions covered in the specialty trade contractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global specialty trade contractors market analysis report is segmented by type into foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors, building equipment contractors, building finishing contractors, other specialty trade contractors, by application into residential building construction, nonresidential building construction, utility system construction, others, by ownership into chained, standalone, by mode into online, offline.

Specialty Trade Contractors Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors, Building Equipment Contractors, Building Finishing Contractors), By Application (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction), By Ownership (Chained, Standalone), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a specialty trade contractors market overview, specialty trade contractors market forecast, specialty trade contractors market size and specialty trade contractors market growth for the whole market, specialty trade contractors market segments, geographies, specialty trade contractors market trends, specialty trade contractors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

