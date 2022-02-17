Warehouse Racking Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period 2022 - 2032
Warehouse Racking Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global warehouse racking market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 10.3 Bn by 2032.
The global logistics industry comprises a wide range of freight and cargo-related transportation sectors. The integration of material handling, warehousing, packaging, transportation, inventory management, supply chain management, procurement, and shipping security are expected to drive sales of warehouse racking systems.
Furthermore, the need for flexible material storing and stacking architectures with new safety features and resource efficiency is a vital factor spurring demand for warehouse racking systems. In addition to this, expansion of the e-Commerce sector is also fueling the growth in the market.
Different solutions are being presented as technology advances to make operations easier. With cutting-edge approaches and effective solutions, smart storage ideas are gaining traction. With the correct kind of training in automated solutions, a warehouse management system may be considerably more effective, empowering employees to be more productive even when working at a high intensity.
Upgrading, modifying, or relocating storage systems in accordance with changing business needs is another significant consideration. This is compelling manufacturers to employ racking systems, such as drive-in pallet racks and structural selective pallet racks, thereby augmenting the growth in the market.
“Growing need for quick product accessibility, maximum space utilisation, product and worker safety, convenient workability, and overall performance enhancement is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the availability of both manual and automatic rack servicing is expected to boost sales in the forthcoming years,” says the FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
Based on the product type, sales in the drive-in pallet market are projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR over the forecast period.
In terms of application, demand in the retail segment will rise at a 2% CAGR through 2032.
Sales in the U.S. warehouse racking market will increase at a 2.2% CAGR, dominating the North America market.
Rapid expansion of the ecommerce sector will drive the India warehouse racking market at a 6.7% CAGR through 2032.
The U.K. will emerge as a lucrative market, with sales growing at a 4.1% CAGR over the assessment period.
Competitive Landscape
Daifuku, SsiSchaefer, Interroll, Dematic, Vanderlande, AK Material Handling Systems, Beumer, Constructor, Dmw&H, Godrej Storage Solutions, Warehouse Rack & Shelf LLC., and Steel King Industries, Inc. among others are some players operating in the
Leading players operating in the warehouse racking market are employing smart promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.
More Insights into the Warehouse Racking Market Report
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global warehouse racking market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the warehouse racking market based on the product type (roll formed selective pallet rack, structural selective pallet rack, push back pallet rack, drive in pallet rack) application (automotive, food & beverage, retail, packaging, manufacturing) across seven major regions.
