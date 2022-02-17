Interesterified Fats Market is set to top a valuation of US$ 371.4 Mn by 2032- FMI
Interesterified Fats Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interesterified fats market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of ~5% and top a valuation of US$ 371.4 Mn by 2032.
Interesterification regulates the melting profile of unsaturated and saturated fat blends. For around 20 years, interesterification was being used by scientists only in lab settings, producing a few kilos of product per hour. Only a few companies, such as Wilmer International Ltd. and Archer Daniels Midland Co., were developing interesterified fat products using the process.
As time evolved, consumers gained awareness that consuming dietary items containing trans-fatty acids produced during the industrial partial hydrogenation process has significant cardiovascular health consequences. In many countries, this has resulted in voluntary initiatives and governmental measures to reduce the so-called "industrial" trans-fatty acids in food products.
In the United Kingdom, voluntary food industry efforts have caused a significant reduction in the mean trans-fatty acid intake in adults and children, as manufacturers, like Cargill, have found and implemented the noteworthy replacement in the production with interesterification process, to eliminate “industrial” trans-fatty acids in meals, boosting the market growth.
Incorporating interesterified fats into meals increases desirable functional properties while eliminating the requirement for trans-fats and lowering the saturated fatty acid (SFA) content by 10-20%, resulting in a functional fat with more potential health benefits. The average daily energy intake through interesterified fats mixes is estimated to be between 4-10%.
As a result of this, the demand for interesterified fats is increasing globally. This also has led to a new trend in market and food processing manufacturers are compelled to incorporate such healthy ingredients in their food products. This is ramping up the interesterified fats sales.
Interesterified fats market in Europe will account for 31.9% of global sales in 2022.
Demand in Asia Pacific also will grow at a high pace, thanks to expansion of food processing industry in India, China, Japan, and other countries.
Although by application, the food processing industry holds the highest market share, cosmetics and personal care segment are set to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Enzymatic interesterification will register high demand across the world, accounting for maximum share in the market in terms of interesterification process.
“Manufacturers of interesterified fats are following the trend of ingredient modification to bolster product innovation, which is contributing to the growth of the market. As customers prefer food products with an appealing look, a pleasant aroma, and an enjoyable texture, focus on creativity in terms of food texture-enhancing processes like interesterification is at its peak. This will create lucrative prospects for the expansion of the market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Key manufacturers of interesterified fats are majorly focusing on research & development to enhance the quality of their products. These manufacturers also participate in various exhibitions and events around the world to increase the awareness of their products.
The British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) and King's College London hosted a one-day roundtable session in March 2019 to examine the usage of interesterified fats in the food chain, current knowledge of their health consequences, and recommendations for future study and communication to key stakeholders.
IPB SEAFAST Center has developed enzymatic interesterification for fat processing, one of which uses fully hydrogenated soybean oil (source of SOS) and a mixture of PMF soft substrate (source of POP) as the raw materials, ramping up demand for the product.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global interesterified fats market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on interesterification process (chemical and enzymatic), source (palm oil, sal, illpe, shea/ shea nut oil, kokum gurgi, mango kernel, coconut oil, sunflower oil, soybean oil, canola oil), end use application (food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care), across seven major regions of the world.
