Retail POS Terminal Market To Surge USD 16.9 billion by 2031, Size, Share, Major Key Players, Segments Outlook

Global Retail POS Terminal Market to surpass USD 16.9 billion by 2030 from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.89% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Retail POS Terminal Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.89% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the adoption of integrated Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals has been fuelled by rising demand for contactless and cashless payments, the unification of in-store and online transactions, employee and customer management, and the need to keep track of inventory. Furthermore, technical advances have forced consumers to embrace point-of-sale terminals, resulting in a digital transition in retail, healthcare, hospitality, and other industries. The growing use of smartphones as portable POS devices is also supporting the digital transformation and POS demand.

“The demand for POS terminals will be driven by the trend of contactless payments and the increasing penetration of Near Field Communication (NFC) devices in various industry verticals. Several countries are moving away from cash in order to introduce fast, simple, and stable payment methods. Cashless transactions are expected to have a positive effect on industry development. Furthermore, market players are releasing goods that enable NFC payments. Customers in retail and hospitality will be able to use the technology to integrate easy, safe, and reliable payment methods into their operations”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-921

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Retail POS Terminal Market: Key Players

• Fiserv

• Ingenico Group

• PAX Global Technology

• Verifone Systems

• Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology

• Cybernet

• SZZT Electronics

• USA Technologies

• Centrum

A point of sale (POS) terminal is a digital electronic system that uses software and hardware to allow retail outlets to accept card payments without having to use their cash registers to read cards directly. The cost of implementing POS terminals varies depending on the size of the company and the terms provided by the vendors. Customers do not have to pay an additional charge for using the POS terminal service, and small retailers or merchants may not have to pay a rent for operating the POS machines. To put it another way, the point of sale is a broad term that includes displays and devices that enable customers to participate in online purchases using computers, barcode scanners, and cash registers.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-921

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Retail POS Terminal Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Retail POS Terminal market is segmented by channel into Fixed and Mobile. Global Retail POS Terminal market is divided by end-user into Retail, Restaurant, Warehouse & Distribution, Healthcare, Hospitality, Gym & Fitness Center and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-921

Retail POS Terminal Segments Market:

By Product:

• Fixed

• Mobile

By End-use:

• Retail

• Restaurant

• Warehouse & Distribution

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Gym & Fitness Center

• Others

Related Reports

• Food and Grocery Retail Market

• Household Appliances Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.