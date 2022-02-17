Borage Oil Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application Global Forecast till 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data

The Borage Oil Market is projected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 61.6 Million by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Borage Oil Market is expected to reach USD 61.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing application of borage oil amongst the end-use industries.

Growing demand for borage oil from the cosmetics and the personal care industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Borage oil finds both internal and topical usage for the treatment of inflammation. Borage Oil has a very high level of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA), a vital fatty acid, which cannot be produced by the human body. The protective characteristics of borage oil aids to seal the moisture and maintain the suppleness of the skin. It is beneficial in shooting and healing dry skin, which may be blended with other rich oil for added hydration. Moreover, if a person skin is vulnerable to inflammation redness, or rosacea, borage oil is beneficial in providing relief from the condition.

Increasing demand for borage oil in pharmaceutical applications is fuelling the market demand. Borage seed oil is a kind of nutritional supplement, which has a high volume of essential fatty acids helpful in regulating the immune system of the human body along with combating joint inflammation. It has been found that borage seed oil may provide relief from the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. When taken internally through the oral route, borage oil finds usage in treating treat both short term and long term conditions comprising stress, PMS symptoms, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis pain. Also, it has been used to reduce inflammation, menopause symptoms, and stimulate breast milk production.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2623

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Borage Oil market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2027.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Connoils LLC,

• Icelandirect Inc.,

• AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.,

• K. K. Enterprise,

• Premium Crops Ltd.,

• Aromex Industry,

• Avsetia Pharma,

• Nordic Naturals,

• Desert Whale Jojoba Company,

• William Hodgson & Co.

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/borage-oil-market

Market Segmentation:

Borage Oil Market Segmentation based on Forms Outlook

• Oil

• Capsules

• Gels

Borage Oil Market Segmentation based on Distribution Channel Outlook

• Online

• Offline

Borage Oil Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Food & Beverages

• Others

Borage Oil Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Borage Oil Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2623

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Browse for More Details:

Calcium Phosphate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/calcium-phosphate-market

Dairy Ingredients Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dairy-ingredients-market

L-Arginine Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/l-arginine-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carrageenan-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

