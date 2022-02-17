Transformational Coach Jill S. Best of Rise Up Happy and Healthy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAMPA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A birthright is a right or a privilege to which a person is entitled by birth. They are at the core of our being. When a birthright is imbalanced or impaired, it creates a filter of belief through which we interpret our lives. We make decisions based on what that filter tells us, which can interfere with our ability to feel needed, wanted, loved and connected.

What if we could update these filters? What if we could remove the emotions from our experiences while keeping the wisdom?

Jill S. Best is a Master Transformational Coach and Energy Balancing Practitioner and the founder of Rise Up Happy and Healthy, where she helps clients release the negative energy of the past that is affecting their future.

Through Jill’s transformational coaching and energy balancing, she and her clients discover their birthrights and combine it with energy balancing to change their life going forward.

“It's really hard to change a habit of believing because it just keeps showing up,” says Jill. “Awareness is huge, but changing habits is still hard. That’s why it's really important to go back and look at these birth rights, assess our beliefs around them so we can experience more of the life we want to. Our birthrights can be reevaluated, restored, reframed and updated, and birthright and energy balancing work so well together.”

Jill simplifies the process through energy work, which releases the emotions attached to her clients’ birthrights, as well as the negative energy associated with it.

“When it shows up, they no longer have the feelings swelling up in their heart and in their chest that continues to affect them. That's gone,” says Jill. “They've got positive energy flowing. They don't have filters that are holding them back. They can look at their life in a whole different way with the space to finally make a new decision. They’ve created a new way of believing about themselves that moves them forward in the direction they want to go.”

Jill’s flagship program Heartbreak to Happiness helps clients release the old beliefs that are stopping them from being fully open energetically, emotionally and socially in their relationships.

“I've been on my own journey, and my life is night and day different than it was even five years ago,” says Jill. “I have a joy and a confidence in me now that I never had before. How can I not share it?”

Close Up Radio will feature Jill S. Best in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 21st at 2pm EST

For more information, visit www.riseuphappyandhealthy.com