Tap Siac Craft Market calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops

MACAU, February 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market will be held at Tap Siac Square from 21 to 24 April and from 28 April to 1 May. The calls for stall operators and creative handicraft workshops are open on 16 February to 11:59pm on 4 March. All interested parties are welcome to apply, and applications are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive brand in the cultural and creative market held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, providing a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other. The upcoming “Tap Siac Craft Market” will be held four days a week instead of three days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be 133 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls each week, which will allow more cultural and creative units to have the opportunity to participate in this spectacular cultural and creative feast and at the same time bring a diverse range of original cultural and creative products to local citizens and tourists.

Applicants for stalls may apply online through the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo. All products applied for sale in the proposal must be original designs, and the minimum number of types of products for sale is 10. The proposal may also include services offering cultural and artistic experiences. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of places available, IC will select the stall operators by drawing lots.

Applicants for the creative handicraft workshops may submit their proposals either via email apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo or in hard copy. The printed application form can be obtained from and submitted to the reception of the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square, during office hours. The workshop proposals will be assessed and selected based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the completeness, feasibility, aesthetics, and attractiveness of the proposal, as well as budget and instructors’ experience. Application rules and the electronic application form can be obtained and downloaded from the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website.

IC strictly follows the relevant epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau and will make proper arrangements for cultural activities.

For enquiries, please call Ms Zhou or Ms Lio on8399 6289 or 8399 6292, staff members of IC, during office hours.