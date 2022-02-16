From 21 February vaccination required for those arriving from Hong Kong or Taiwan

MACAU, February 16 - Starting from 21 February 2022, individuals aged 12 or above inbound to Macao via either Hong Kong or Taiwan will be required to present a certificate proving they have completed an initial series of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival. The last dose in the series must have been administered within the preceding seven months.

Such a document must be presented before boarding any form of civil transport bound for Macao via either Hong Kong or Taiwan, announced Macao’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

If – due either to a health condition or due to a policy applicable to a particular locale – a person were unable to provide a vaccination certificate, they should provide proof, issued either by a health institute or health authority, regarding either their unsuitability or their ineligibility to receive any COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre said today that a number of vaccines recognised by a variety of health authorities around the world are acceptable to Macao authorities.

A majority of the COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a two-dose process in order to render initial-series protection. Only a few vaccines involved either a single dose (such as that from Janssen-Cilag and CanSinoBIO Convidecia); or three doses (such as Zhifei Longcom Zifivax), in order to render initial-series protection.

Those who had completed their initial-series vaccination more than seven months prior to their intended travel to Macao from either Hong Kong or Taiwan, should receive a booster shot in order to meet the new requirement for entry.

Those contravening the measures may face corresponding administrative or criminal liabilities.

People coming to Macao from Hong Kong are required to undergo a 14-day medical observation upon arrival. There must be a 21-day interval between their arrival in Macao and onward travel to the mainland.

Under current rules, individuals coming to Macao via Taiwan, face a 21-day medical observation upon arrival.