Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 4th quarter of 2021

MACAU, February 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,962 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP9.92 billion, down by 7.5% and 25.7% respectively quarter-to-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 316 quarter-to-quarter to 1,221 units, and the total transaction value fell by 22.8% to MOP8.12 billion. Existing residential units transacted totalled 1,037, a drop of 371 units; the transaction value went down by 28.4% to MOP6.92 billion. Number of pre-sale residential units transacted increased by 55 quarter-to-quarter to 184, amounting to MOP1.20 billion, up by 39.8%.

As regards the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units (MOP104,865) in the fourth quarter rose by 0.7% quarter-to-quarter. The average price of residential units in Coloane (MOP139,826) went up by 16.5% on account of the launch of new housing estates in the quarter. The average price of residential units in Taipa (MOP107,712) increased by 2.4%, while the price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP96,289) dipped by 5.5%. Meanwhile, the average price per square metre of usable area of existing residential units (MOP98,499) dropped by 3.1% quarter-to-quarter, whereas that of pre-sale residential units (MOP165,374) grew by 13.8%.

The average price per square metre of usable area of industrial units (MOP52,492) rose by 1.1% quarter-to-quarter, while that of office units (MOP87,453) decreased by 26.2%.

In the fourth quarter, there were 2,403 real estate purchase and sale contracts signed, and the number of properties involved (2,538) declined by 41.4% quarter-to-quarter. Meanwhile, 2,268 mortgage contracts were signed, with the number of properties involved (2,616) falling by 25.6% quarter-to-quarter.

A Year-on-year Decrease of 2.2% in Transactions of Building Units and Parking Spaces in 2021

For the whole year of 2021, number of building units and parking spaces transacted decreased by 2.2% year-on-year to 8,802, and the transaction value went down by 2.6% to MOP49.77 billion. Purchase and sale of residential units fell by 482 year-on-year to 6,001 units; total transaction value dropped by 5.0% to MOP40.80 billion, with the value of existing residential units (5,431 units) and pre-sale residential units (570 units) amounting to MOP36.66 billion and MOP4.14 billion respectively.

The average price per square metre of usable area of existing residential units (MOP100,145) and pre-sale residential units (MOP153,671) increased by 2.5% and 3.8% respectively year-on-year in 2021. However, the overall average price of residential units (MOP103,859) dipped by 1.1% year-on-year due to a decrease in the proportion of relatively high-priced pre-sale residential units in the total transaction volume. The average prices of residential units in the Macao Peninsula (MOP100,514) and Taipa (MOP105,680) reduced by 1.6% and 1.9% respectively, while the average price of those in Coloane (MOP121,760) grew by 1.3%. As regards non-residential units, the average price per square metre of usable area of office units went down by 4.4% year-on-year to MOP106,137, whereas that of industrial units rose by 8.9% to MOP52,105.

For the whole year of 2021, a total of 11,959 real estate purchase and sale contracts were signed, and the number of properties involved (14,194) went up by 16.1% year-on-year. Besides, 11,088 mortgage contracts were signed, and the number of properties involved (14,835) reduced by 0.8% year-on-year.

1,804 Private Residential Units under Construction at End 2021

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 7,372 residential units in the design stage, 1,804 under construction, and 437 under inspection as at the end of 2021. In the fourth quarter, 1,009 residential units were issued the licence of use, with studio flats and two-bedroom units accounting for 75.2% and 11.0% of the total respectively; meanwhile, 123 residential units were issued the construction permit, of which 88.6% were studio flats.

In 2021, a total of 2,393 residential units were issued the licence of use, of which 1,282 were located in Coloane. Analysed by type of unit, 64.1% of the units were studio flats and 19.3% were one-bedroom units. A total of 1,303 residential units were issued the construction permit, and 86.6% of them were studio flats.