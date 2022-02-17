Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,977 in the last 365 days.

PM calls for more efforts in law building and institutional improvement

VIETNAM, February 17 -  

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday chaired a Government meeting on law building. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday chaired a Government meeting on law building – the second of its kind this year.

During the meeting, cabinet members discussed the Government’s proposal for this year’s law building programme and eight bills to be developed.

The bills are the Law on Inspection (amended), Petroleum Law (amended), Law on Civil Defence, Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones, Law on Co-operatives (amended), Law on Bidding (amended) and Law on implementing democracy at the grassroots level.

Addressing the opening session, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said that the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress emphasised continuing to pay attention to the work of building and perfecting institutions, making it one of the three breakthrough tasks.

The PM said that the Government recently submitted to the National Assembly a proposal on the amendment of one law that could lead to the amendment of other laws.

Problems and bottlenecks remain, especially in issues relating to natural resources management, key goods and necessities, major economic balances and macroeconomic stability, PM Chính said.

He added that the economic recovery programme, worth about VNĐ350 trillion, required such problems and bottlenecks to be solved promptly so that the programme could generate positive and effective results.

The PM asked ministers and heads of agencies to pay more attention and closely direct institutional improvement, especially in reviewing current legal documents and fixing them if needed.

The Ministry of Justice was asked to inspect and oversee the law building work at agencies so that the work could be done properly in terms of procedures, time and quality. — VNS

 

You just read:

PM calls for more efforts in law building and institutional improvement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.