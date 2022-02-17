Government building lit up in Lithuanian and Ukrainian flag colours

LITHUANIA, February 17 - On 16 February, Lithuania celebrated the Day of Restoration of the State. This Day is a reminder that freedom needs to be protected and defended.

‘Celebrating its Restored State Day, Lithuania can feel safe – we are members of both the EU and NATO family. At the same time, with the loud sabre-rattling near Ukraine, we are reaffirming our strong support for all the people of Ukraine,’ said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

On 16 February, Ukraine celebrated the Unity Day. As an expression of solidarity with Ukraine, the Government building was lit up in the colours of the flags of both countries.