Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Former Las Vegas Medicaid Provider Shonna Nicole Marshall

Las Vegas, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Shonna Nicole Marshall, 52, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud and money laundering case involving falsely billing for Medicaid services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.

Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud and 26 counts of Money Laundering. District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells sentenced Marshall to a total of 48-120 months for the 27 felony counts of Medicaid Fraud and Money Laundering. As part of the sentence, Marshall also was ordered to pay more than $750,000 in restitution, penalties and costs. Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

“Marshall repeatedly exploited a government program that is designed to be a safety net for some of the most vulnerable individuals in this state,” said AG Ford. “This type of fraudulent conduct not only costs taxpayers, but it also diverts funds and resources intended for Medicaid recipients. My office will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in such criminal activity.”

The investigation began after the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received an allegation that Vegas Health LLC (Vegas Health) submitted false information to Medicaid. The investigation revealed that Marshall formed a ghost company with the sole objective of fraudulently billing Medicaid. Marshall used Medicaid providers’ and recipients’ personal information without their knowledge or consent. Marshall then transferred the fraudulently obtained funds into multiple bank accounts and to multiple associates to conceal the source of the funds.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

