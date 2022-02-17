TARGET: Cancer podcast to be hosted by media personality Dr. Sanjay Juneja - TheOncDoc
Oncologist and cancer educator Dr. Sanjay Juneja will host xCures’ informative podcast on cancer and technology
I have always believed in the importance of educating people about cancer, and this podcast is a great way of doing it.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xCures, a direct-to-patient, and direct-to-physician oncology platform, is proud to announce Sanjay Juneja, MD, as the host to their TARGET: Cancer podcast. Dr. Sanjay Juneja is a leading oncologist and cancer educator with a significant following on social media as ‘TheOncDoc’. By focusing on innovative approaches to deal with cancer, the podcast aims to be a helpful asset to patients who are looking for new solutions.
— Sanjay Juneja, MD
Cancer remains a greatly feared diagnosis, with more than one out of every three men and women being diagnosed with cancer during their lifetimes. However, current technological and medical advances allow cancer patients to live fruitful and active lives. To inform podcast listeners about the most recent cancer technology, Dr. Juneja will talk to leading experts in cancer treatment and discuss the latest solutions so that audiences worldwide can learn and understand.
“I have been active and successful on TikTok and Instagram where I quickly realized people have a strong desire to learn more about cancer. I have often been asked to start a podcast and after speaking to Mika Newton and learning more about xCures, I felt I needed to do this,” said Dr. Juneja. “I have always believed in the importance of educating people about cancer, and this podcast is a great way of doing it.”
With over 500,000+ followers on social media, Dr. Juneja is known as ‘TheOncDoc’ across social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. He has been featured in The Washington Post, regional news channels (PBS, CBS, NBC, NPR), and on social media for MTV, PureWow, DailyMail, and Dr. Mike.
Dr. Juneja was initially scheduled to be a guest on xCures’ TARGET: Cancer Podcast. As a community oncologist, he felt that xCures provided a much-needed service to cancer patients in community practices across the country and was thrilled with the opportunity to host the podcast.
“Sanjay’s energy and desire to educate is inspiring,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “I am super excited that he is taking over as our host and can’t wait to see what he has in store.”
Previous TARGET: Cancer podcast episodes featured interviews with medical professionals and stories from other cancer patients. Future TARGET: Cancer podcasts will continue to be highly educational - it is the podcast where technology meets oncology. Now hosted by Dr. Juneja, the TARGET: Cancer podcast will have its own YouTube Channel and can be listened to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Web: https://xcures.com/target-cancer-podcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLwc0OCtzYJGpHZF4_opo_w
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2xMG5y5gOoIut5Ykvm63XO
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/target-cancer-podcast/id1593087681
About Sanjay
Dr. Sanjay Juneja is a triple board-certified Hematologist & Medical Oncologist serving as Chief of Oncology Service at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He is also a Founding Medical Partner of Doctorpedia.com where he serves as Chief Medical Officer of the Oncology Channel.
Dr. Juneja is a published co-author in medical journals and has partnered nationally with the American Cancer Society, BeTheMatch, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the Community Oncology Alliance. He was the Keynote Speaker for Canada’s Young Adults with Cancer’s national survivor conference in 2021 and was awarded Business Report’s Forty under 40 as the only physician recipient of the 2021 class. Dr. Juneja has a passion for education and believes that the knowledge gained through collaboration between patients and professionals is essential to empower healthier and more confident lives.
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theoncdoc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theoncdoc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCItU-qchG3b0doM1tAaRHDw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanjayjunejaMD/
About xCures
xCures operates a precision oncology platform that includes direct-to-patient and direct-to-physician portals. The platform uses Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning algorithms and Natural Language Processing to identify the most promising treatment options for advanced cancer patients.
The platform supports tumor boards and captures valuable data to help accelerate the development of promising new cancer drugs, expand the approved uses of existing drugs, and demonstrate value for reimbursement. For more information, visit www.xcures.com or contact info@xcures.com.
