Expert Witness Captain Paul Foran of Consolidated Maritime Resources LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Captain Paul Foran is a maritime safety expert and the founder of Consolidated Maritimes Resources LLC, where he provides expert witness services for attorneys of both plaintiffs and defendants.

Foran has over 40 years of experience in the maritime industry. As a marine consultant and expert witness, he has participated in accident investigations and development of corrective action plans for incident resolution and process improvement.

“I was engaged as an in-house expert because we had a personal injury that took place while I was the chief officer,” recalls Foran. “I was brought in as an in-house expert to testify about what actually took place on this ship. Once I got exposure to the world of maritime litigation, I knew this was something that I wanted to do more of.”

Foran graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY in 1981.

“Four years of hell,” recalls Foran with a laugh, “All the pomp and circumstance and strict curriculum of a federal military academy, but one of the unique aspects was you spend six months of your sophomore and junior years on a commercial merchant vessel. So as a 19 year old kid, I got to see the world for six months a year. After graduating from King's Point, you have the basic tools and the education to work in all areas of marine transportation, as well as an exceptionally broad background in different cultures around the world.”

Foran spent the next 30 years sailing around the world, including command of 15 different deep sea vessels: their management oversight, condition surveys and inspections.

“Most deep sea vessel types that move supplies around the world, I have either sailed on them, or surveyed and inspected them. That provided me with the broad based background and experience to be an expert,” says Foran. “When it comes to oil tankers, which includes crude oil, refined products and chemicals, I've got a broad background in that, which allows me to speak to issues involving those vessels.”

The attorneys who retain Foran need him to be able to synthesize information in a way that can be easily explained and understood. While Foran says the majority of cases he works on will not go to trial, he still has to support his interpretation of the facts and be able to defend it.

“The majority of the work that I do is research and using my background and my experience to know what should have happened,” says Foran. “The devil is always in the details, and I love digging into the details. You’re telling a story, but you're doing it with the background and the professional experience that allows you to back up everything that you say. It is a great help to the attorneys to be able to steer them in the right direction, because the majority of them didn't go to Kings Point or any other maritime academy. My long and diversified experience in the maritime industry provides the attorneys with the specific expertise that they can then use to pursue the legal matter in support of the client. They typically do not have the same level of experience that I bring to the table.”

