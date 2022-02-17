Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Mischief / Inter. w Access to Emergency Services / Offense Committed in Presence of Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B5000448

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2022, 2221 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middlebrook Rd. in the Town of Ferrisburgh

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Domestic Assault

 

-Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

 

-Unlawful Mischief

 

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

 

ACCUSED: Sebastian Jimenez

 

AGE: 29

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 02/16/2022 at 2221 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault in the Town of Ferrisburgh.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Sebastian Jimenez (29) of Ferrisburgh, VT assaulted a household member. Jimenez committed the assault in the presence of a child. Further investigation revealed Jimenez caused damage to the victim's cell phone having no right to do so. Jimenez also attempted to prevent the Victim from contacting emergency services.

 

Jimenez was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Jimenez was later released with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2022, 1230 hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

