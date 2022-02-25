Echo Health, a Houston-based health tech startup, is leading the charge in innovating healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Echo is a technology-enabled virtual clinic focused on bridging the gap between affordability and access in primary care, mental health, and pharmacy services.
Echo’s platform incorporates a mobile app and web app, offering 24/7 access to video or text-based mental health and primary health care. For $100 a month, users get unlimited access to Echo providers. To simplify, for $100 a month, users get unlimited therapy sessions and an unlimited number of doctor visits. In a world where mental health issues often go underdiagnosed and undertreated due to cost and stigma, Echo is doing its part to bridge the gap between affordability and access.
For $200 a month, users can enrol their whole family to receive the same benefits. Echo boasts its ground-breaking family plan, which offers unlimited mental health and primary care consults, regardless of family size.
This fall, Echo will be releasing its’ virtual clinic product for colleges and universities, to provide free mental health, primary health, and pharmacy services to students, free of charge.
“My wife and I are on a mission to create a solution to an issue millions of people have nationwide. Healthcare shouldn’t be a luxury, it’s a right. Echo is the healthcare solution America needs.”
Contact Details
Company name: Echo Health
Contact name: Dr. Obiechina Ezekwesili
Email: hello@hellomyecho.com
Website: https://hellomyecho.com/
Dr. Obiechina Ezekwesili
