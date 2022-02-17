HoneyBee TreeHouse Author Nina M. Kelly to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bees don't just make honey. They are critically important to nature, more so than people ever realize. They play a vital role as pollinators, ensuring we have beautiful flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tragically, bees have been dying worldwide at an unsustainable rate, with serious consequences for our natural world. The number of honey bee hives in the U.S. has decreased from 6 million in the 1940s to only about 2.5 million today.

Nina M. Kelly is the author of HoneyBee TreeHouse, a children's picture book that introduces young readers to the importance of saving the bees, and what they can do to help.

After leaving the city to spend a few weeks in her Grandmother's treehouse, Abby and her friends discover just how special nature can be when they make some unexpected friends-Bees! Along the adventure, Abby will learn about all the hard work bees do and why we need to help save them.

“I’m trying to get the little children involved,” says Nina. “Obviously we want adults, but we must bring awareness to young children because children want to be of service. My hope is children will read the book and ask how they can help.”

Nina was inspired to write HoneyBee TreeHouse doing what we all did at the beginning of pandemic: walking in nature.

“I spent more time in nature during the pandemic than any other time in my life, and I became so much more connected to nature and familiar with birds and flowers,” recalls Nina. “I noticed the bees floating from flower to flower collecting pollen.

Of course, most children, and even adults, are afraid of bees.

“Truthfully, if you leave bees alone, they will not harm you,” assures Nina. “Bees are much smarter than you think. They are very community minded. They have jobs and they do their job. Writing the book, I learned not to be afraid of them. I love bees!”

HoneyBee TreeHouse has even drawn the attention of the World Bee Project’s founder Sabiha Rumani Malik, who writes, “In this beautiful book children discover wondrous facts about these little creatures who we depend on for most of the food that keeps us healthy.”

