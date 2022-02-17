Jennifer Lang Financial Services,LLC. Launches New Online Life Insurance Division Website In All 50 States

Visit Jennifer-Lang.InsuranceDivision.com for a FREE life insurance quote today.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC. announced the launch of its new online Life Insurance Division. The new Life Insurance Division website will be staffed with licensed life insurance agents in all 50 states.

“We know that 86% of consumers research life insurance online, but as one gets started, the myriad of choices can become confusing," said Jennifer Lang, Owner and CEO. "This new site is a more condensed knowledge base of information, to help serve our clients and it allows us to expand nationwide."

Our financial learning center has videos that explain the life insurance process, along with articles that cover disability, long-term care and annuities. This one stop shop of information, is meant to help facilitate the research process and help consumers understand and compare life insurance products from multiple life insurance carriers by mobile or desktop devices quickly and effortlessly.

The new insurance division website leverages technology that enables consumers to have a consistent experience regardless of how they connect to the Internet. The site content will essentially adjust to the type of device a consumer is using. In addition, the new site offers expanded product and educational information and a streamlined quoting and application tool.

"Consumers will be able to view and compare multiple carrier quotes side by side. The launch of this new site will allow us to better serve the needs of consumers nationwide and is a significant milestone for our brand." said Jennifer Lang, Owner and CEO of Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC.

Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC. works with the nation’s top-rated carriers and has access to policies that meet a wide range of needs: affordable income protection, supplemental retirement income, and more.

Life insurance policies can be designed to cover: an unpaid mortgage, a child(ren)'s college education, financial support of dependents, retirement planning, small business owner retirement and funeral expenses.

To learn more and to get a free online life insurance quote, visit: https://jennifer-lang.insurancedivision.com

About Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC.

Jennifer Lang Financial Services is owned solely by Jennifer Lang. The company helps provide financial security through no-market risk products such as affordable life insurance, annuities, and estate planning tools.

Jennifer Lang is an entrepreneur, Licensed Financial Services Professional and an Independent Recording artist, with a passion for teaching generational wealth principles for wealth accumulation using life insurance backed products.

For more information on Jennifer Lang Financial Services, LLC. visit: https://www.jenniferlangfinancialservices.com

